Governor Brown Appoints Five Individuals from the 41st Assembly District to the Los Angeles and San Bernardino County Superior Courts

Governor Edmund Brown Jr. has appointed ﬁve individuals from the 41st Assembly District to judgeships in the Los Angeles and San Bernardino County Superior Courts. William Crowfoot of Pasadena, Michelle Kim of South Pasadena, Terrance T. Lewis of Altadena, and Jean Nelson of Altadena have been appointed to the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Stephanie E. Thornton-Harris was appointed to the San Bernardino County Superior Court.

“Governor Brown has made a smart choice pulling from the talent in the 41st Assembly District,” said Assemblymember Chris Holden. “Each of these individuals have extensive experience that will enable them to be effective in these important positions. Having served on the Pasadena City Council with William Crowfoot, I can personally attest to his qualiﬁcations.”

William Crowfoot has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Ofﬁce, Central District of California since 2003. He was a member of the Pasadena City Council from 1993 to 2001 and a senior associate at Paul Hastings LLP from 1997 to 2001, where he was an associate and of counsel from 1987 to 1995. Crowfoot was a bilingual education teacher at Blair High School from 1995 to 1997 and an attorney at the Inter-American Development Bank from 1981 to 1987.

Michelle C. Kim has served as a deputy alternate public defender at the Los Angeles County Alternate Public Defender’s Ofﬁce since 2005. She served as a deputy public defender in the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Ofﬁce from 2003 to 2005.

Terrance T. Lewis has served as a commissioner at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2014. He served as a deputy public defender at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Ofﬁce from 1988 to 2014 and was a law clerk at the Law Ofﬁce of Levin and Margolin from 1986 to 1987.

Jean M. Nelson has been a partner at Scheper Kim and Harris LLP since 2008. She served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Ofﬁce, Central District of California from 1995 to 2006 and was an associate at McCutchen, Doyle, Brown and Enersen LLP from 1992 to 1995. She served as a law clerk to the Honorable Laughlin E. Waters at the U.S. District Court, Central District of California from 1990 to 1992.

Stephanie E. Thornton-Harris has served as a deputy federal public defender in the Federal Public Defender’s Ofﬁ ce, Central District of California since 2012. She served as a bench ofﬁcer at the San Bernardino County Superior Court from 2007 to 2011, where she was a juvenile hearing ofﬁcer from 1999 to 2001. Thornton-Harris served as a judge protem at the San Bernardino County Superior Court and the Ofﬁce of Administrative Hearings from 2003 to 2007 and was an administrative law judge at the Ofﬁce of Administrative Hearings from 2001 to 2002.