Go Paperless with “Medicare & You

Did you know you can read the red, white and blue “Medicare & You handbook” right on your smart phone, computer or tablet?

Visit Medicare.gov to ﬁnd all of the same information online you’re used to seeing in your printed handbook. Learn what’s new, get Medicare costs, and ﬁnd out what Medicare covers. Even better, we update the handbook information on the web regularly, so you can instantly ﬁnd the latest Medicare information.

You can also do a lot of things on your own at Medicare.gov—like replace your Medicare card, change your address, sign up or make changes to your Medicare coverage, and ﬁnd out important dates—all before October 15, the start of Medicare Open Enrollment.

Take advantage of some other great features to get just what you need:

Search quickly for what you want and print only the pages you need, while getting the latest, up-to-date ofﬁcial Medicare information, including the most recent list of available plans

Get “Medicare & You” in different formats like large print, eBook or audio

Access personalized information at MyMedicare. gov

Want to trade in your printed copy for a paperless version? Choose to get your next “Medicare & You” handbook electronically by using the “go paperless” option. In a few simple steps, you’ll be all set. Sign up today, and we’ll send you an email including a link to the new online Medicare & You. It’s instant, current, and convenient.

