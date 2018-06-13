Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation Hosts LAMP Mentor Awards Luncheon

The Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation (GZBF) hosted its annual LAMP Mentor Program luncheon on June 3, 2018 at the University Club of Pasadena, honoring the LAMP Mentor Class of 2018 before a packed house of family members, friends and supporters. More than $30,000 in scholarships was awarded to seven deserving students.

Dr. Henry Shannon, Superintendent/President of Chaffey College, the keynote speaker, provided an inspiring message on the importance of mentoring youth to prepare them for success. Roland Bynum, respected educator and popular weekend host at KJLH 102.3 FM Radio Free was the Master of Ceremonies.

Chris Holden, Assemblymember for California Assembly District 41, Anthony Portantino, California State Senator, 25th District, Terry Tornek, Mayor of Pasadena and Tyron Hampton, Pasadena City Councilmember for District 1 were among the many elected ofﬁ cials who made a special appearance at the reception before the luncheon and presented the students with proclamations and certiﬁcates.

Alena DeVaughn, a senior at Marshall Fundamental High School in Pasadena was the recipient of the Taryn Lisa Johnson Scholarship. This special scholarship is awarded to a deserving young lady each year to assist with college expenses. Ms. Franklin will be attending Stanford University.

The six male honorees, Maasai Moore, Darius Sorrells, Corey O’Rane-Ealy, Nicholas Turner, Louis Preston, and James Wilcox, local San Gabriel Valley and Los Angeles area high school students, are graduates of the award-winning GZBF LAMP Mentor Program. They will be attending such schools as University of California, Merced, Santa Clara University, Biola University and Pasadena City College.

The LAMP Mentor Program is a ten-month curriculum that lasts from September to June and focuses on soft-skill training with an emphasis on Leadership, Achievement, Management and Professionalism (LAMP). Successful completion of the program allows the students to compete for the awards. The program is available to male high school students (grades nine through twelve) who want to attend and graduate from the college or university of their choice. There is no cost to the students or their parents.

For additional information about the LAMP Mentor Program, please visit www. gammazetaboule.org