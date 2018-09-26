Free October Events at Pasadena Senior Center

There is something for everyone in October at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St.

You do not have to be a member to attend. Some events require advance reservations as noted.

A Matter of Balance – Tuesdays, Oct. 2 to Nov. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. Are you concerned about falling? Learn how to reduce the fear of falling and increase balance, activity levels, confidence and independence during this eight-week, interactive workshop that combines discussion, video and exercise. Reservations are required: 626-685-6732.

Screening Mimis Film Discussion Club – Tuesdays, Oct. 2 and 16, at 3 p.m. Diehard ﬁlm fans are invited to watch a movie the ﬁrst and third Tuesday of every month, preceded by a presentation about the ﬁ lm’s hidden history and followed by lively discussion. Oct. 2: The Triple Echo (1972, R) starring Glenda Jackson and Oliver Reed. A British soldier during World War II wanders onto a woman’s farm where they fall in love and he decides to desert, but to escape the detection of military police, he disguises himself as a woman. Oct. 16: Once Were Warriors (1994 R) starring Rena Owen and Temuera Morrison. In New Zealand, a family descended from Maoris lives in a slum where the father’s alcoholism has affected his relationship with his wife and scarred their teenaged children emotionally.

Caregiver Support Group – Wednesdays, Oct. 3 and 17, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. If you are a caregiver for a loved one, you may be neglecting your own well-being due the stress of day-to-day tasks that ensure your loved one is comfortable, safe and provided for. This support group is intended to provide a meaningful time for caregivers to focus on their own feelings and needs.

Essential Long-Term Planning – Thursday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. Learn how a properly structured estate through lifetime gifting and trust planning can ensure your loved ones’ future goals and well-being. Presented by Hanna Chang and Jonathan Poon of New York Life.

Friday Movie Matinees – Fridays, Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26, at 1 p.m. Everyone enjoys watching movies and the pleasures they bring. Oct 5: Youth (2014, R) starring Michael Caine and Rachel Weisz. A retired orchestra conductor on vacation receives an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II to perform for Prince Philip’s birthday. Oct. 12: I Feel Pretty (2018, PG-13) starring Amy Schumer and Michelle Williams. A woman who struggles with deep feelings of insecurity believes she is a conﬁ dent and fearless supermodel after awaking from an accident. Oct. 19 – Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018, PG-13). This documentary takes an intimate look at the life, lessons and legacy of America’s favorite neighbor, Mr. Rogers. Oct. 26: Overboard (2018, PG-13) starring Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez. In this remake of the 1987 original, a rich, spoiled playboy from Mexico’s wealthiest family mistreats a single mom he has hired to clean his yacht, then falls overboard, wakes up with amnesia on the Oregon coast and is unwittingly subjected to payback from the woman.

Stress and Chronic Conditions – Thursday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. Stress can affect people of all ages, genders and circumstances and can lead to physical and psychological health issues. Learn how stress can harm your health, and what to do about it. Presented by Anthem Blue Cross.

LA Opera Talk: Hansel and Gretel – Monday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. An LA Opera community educator will lead guests through the enchanting opera Hansel and Gretel composed by Engelbert Humperdinck with libretto by his sister. Based on the beloved tale by the Brothers Grimm, the opera follows a young brother and sister who get lost in the woods where they discover a full-sized gingerbread house festooned with candy and other sweets, but soon meet the owner of the house – a witch who proceeds to turn Gretel into a servant and begins to fatten up Hansel for the oven.

Chair Yoga – Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m. Improve your balance, strength and conﬁdence through gentle yoga exercises while sitting on a chair or standing while using a chair for support.

Roles in the Health Care System – Thursday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. Have you ever gone to a medical appointment expecting to see your physician but were seen by a nurse practitioner or other medical professional instead? Or have you thought you were going to meet with a nutritionist but met instead with a registered dietician? The health care industry is ﬁlled with multiple medical and non-medical professions and organizations that work together to support patients’ continuum of care. Learn about these various roles and responsibilities from Dr. Greg Sanchez of Home Instead Senior Care.

Health Fair – Friday, Oct. 19, from 9 to 11 a.m. Services include glucose, blood pressure and hearing screenings, counseling, health and community resources. Call (626) 685-6732 for more information.

Medicare Resource Fair and Lecture – Wednesday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Medicare open enrollment period for 2019 is this coming Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. Get the information you’ll need to make informed decisions about the medical and prescription plans that are best for your needs. Representatives from a variety of health care plans will be on hand to provide information and answer questions about Medicare plans and services. At noon, a one-hour lecture will provide an overview of 2019 Medicare issues, options and changes.

MUSE/IQUE COMMUNITY: CAR/TUNES – Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 4 p.m. There was a time when the only things on your mind were a full tank of gas, your favorite song on the radio and the endless possibilities of the open road. Guest performers from MUSE/IQUE will explore the dreams and memories of a simpler time. A limited number of ticket vouchers will be available to people who attend this event and sign up at the Welcome Desk for the Oct. 28 CAR/TUNES concert at Art Center College of Design’s hillside campus.

Pasadena Financial Planning Day for All Ages – Saturday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This seminar will include workshops with topics related to avoiding the avalanche of student debt, changes to the 2018 federal tax code, how to invest your 401K and how to avoid the three biggest retirement planning mistakes. In addition to the workshops, you can discuss your financial questions one-on-one with a certiﬁed ﬁnancial planner. People of all ages are welcome. Presented by the Financial Planning Association San Gabriel Valley.

Halloween Treats at the Coffee Bar – Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Don your ﬁnest Halloween apparel and come to the Pasadena Senior Center coffee bar for free coffee, hot apple cider, festive candy and other treats. DJ Joe will entertain in the lounge area with an eclectic mix of tunes.

For more information visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call 626-795-4331.

Founded in 1960, the Pasadena Senior Center is an independent, donor-supported nonprofit organization that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and older in a welcoming environment. Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound seniors.