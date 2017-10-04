Free October Events at Pasadena Senior Center

There is something for everyone in October at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St.

A Toast to the Joys of Music – Tuesdays, through Oct. 31, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tom Campbell will play.

Senior Driving Education and Resources – Thursday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m.

Friday Movie Matinees – Fridays, Oct. 6, 13 and 20, at 1 p.m. Oct. 6: “Snatched” (2017, R). Oct. 13: “Paris Can Wait” (2016, PG) starring Diane Lane and Alec Baldwin. Oct 20: “Casablanca” (1942, NR) starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman.

LA Opera Talk: “Nabucco” – Monday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m.

Medicare Resource Fair and Lecture – Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Medicare open enrollment period is Nov. 1 to Dec. 15. The ﬁrst 50 people who call 626-795-4331 to register will receive a free box lunch after the lecture.

What You Should Know About Shingles – Thursday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m.

Need a Metro TAP Card? – Thursday, Oct. 26, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Applicants must be 62 or older and bring valid ID. Temporary cards will be issued that day so you can ride immediately until you receive your regular card.

Watercolor Exhibition with Wine and Cheese Reception – Thursday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. Studies show that creating art improves brain function. Pasadena Senior Center art students, from beginners to professionals, will display their works in watercolors and mixed media.

Awards will be presented in recognition of excellence, and some of the works will be for sale. Hand-painted original greeting cards will be offered for a donation to the Pasadena Senior Center. Complimentary wine and cheese will be provided, and a harpist will perform. The exhibition will remain in place through December.

For more information visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter. org or call 626-795-4331.

Founded in 1960, the Pasadena Senior Center is an independent nonprofit organization that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and older in a welcoming environment. Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound seniors.