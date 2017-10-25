Free November Events at Pasadena Senior Center

There is something for everyone in November at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St. You do not have to be a member to attend. Some events require advance reservations as noted.

Scenic Walkers Club – Wednesdays, Nov. 1 to 29, at 10 a.m. Enjoy a series of leisurely walks in the great outdoors at locations throughout the west San Gabriel Valley. Alan Colville will give you a list of items to bring, let you know what to expect, provide detailed itineraries and arrange transportation. For more information or to sign up, email alancolville@ charter.net.

Are You a Safe Driver? Thursday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. The aging process requires some adaptations in driving skills. Learn about the adjustments older adults should make and changes in car technology and road designs that have taken place over time. Presented by AARP.

Domino Club – Thursdays, Nov. 2 to 30, at 1 p.m. New and experienced players will enjoy a rollicking version of Chicken Foot Dominoes that will have everyone cracking up! For more information call Vicki Leigh at 928-478-4654.

Friday Movie Matinees – Fridays, Nov. 3 and 10 at 1 p.m. and Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. Nov. 3: "Wonder Woman" (2017, PG-13) starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine. When a World War I pilot crashes on an island occupied by female warriors and tells them of the war that seems to be engulﬁng the planet, a warrior in training goes off to join the action and discover her full powers and true destiny. Nov. 10: "Now, Voyager" (1942, NR) starring Bette Davis and Paul Henreid. A young woman stuck under her domineering mother's thumb goes on a cruise at the suggestion of a therapist and discovers life, love and self-confidence. Nov. 17: "Maudie" (2017, PG-13) starring Sally Hawkins and Ethan Hawke. A recluse hires a young woman with arthritic hands from an over-protective family to be his housekeeper.

A Toast to the Joys of Music – Tuesdays, Nov. 7 to 28, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tom Campbell will play guitar and sing songs in the Senior Center Lounge. Stop by and enjoy his covers of traditional country, country rock, blues, folk, gospel and classic rock originally made famous by Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Vince Gill, Elvis Presley, B.B. King, Neil Young, The Grateful Dead, The Rolling Stones and many more.

Flu Shot Clinic – Wednesday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seniors are at greater risk of serious complications from ﬂ u than younger adults. Flu shots will be provided by the Pasadena Public Health Department at no cost for anyone older than 6 months. Stop by the Welcome Desk or call 626-795-4331 to make a required appointment.

Healthy Holiday Meal Planning – Thursday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. Learn tips for cooking healthy holiday meals for your loved ones. Presented by Regal Medical Group.

Sole Desire: The Healthy Feet Workshop – Thursday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m. Do you know your aching feet and ankles can affect your knees, hips and back? Learn about the muscle-fascial network, the relationship between foot/ankle movement and the rest of the body, and understand how to shape and mold the fascia of the foot, ankle, calf and shin. Presented by Kathy Bradhill.

Spirituality and Aging – Thursday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. Spirituality is the measure of how willing we are to allow grace, some power greater than ourselves, to enter our lives and guide us along the way. Each person has a different interpretation of spirituality. Local spiritual leader Doug Edwards, who brings faith into aging and is director of outreach for begroup, one of California's leading nonproﬁt providers of senior housing, will lead a discussion about this important topic.

– Thursday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. Spirituality is the measure of how willing we are to allow grace, some power greater than ourselves, to enter our lives and guide us along the way. Each person has a different interpretation of spirituality. Local spiritual leader Doug Edwards, who brings faith into aging and is director of outreach for begroup, one of California’s leading nonproﬁt providers of senior housing, will lead a discussion about this important topic. Long-Term Care and Retirement Income – Thursday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m. Do you know which ﬁnancial tools you need to navigate through your retirement? Learn how to guarantee your retirement income for the rest of your life, maximize your Social Security beneﬁts and avoid the biggest retirement risks. Presented by New York Life.

For more information visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call 626-795-4331.

Founded in 1960, the Pasadena Senior Center is an independent nonproﬁt organization that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and older in a welcoming environment. Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound .