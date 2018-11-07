Black News

Serving the Pasadena / San Gabriel Valley

Serving Pasadena, Altadena, Monrovia, Duarte and West San Gabriel Valley

Free November Events at Pasadena Senior Center

There is something for everyone in November at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St. You do not have to be a member to attend. Some events require advance reservations as noted.

Friday Movie Matinees – Fridays, Nov. 9 and 16, at 1 p.m. Everyone enjoys watching movies and the pleasures they bring. Nov. 9: Mamma Mia!Here We Go Again (2018, PG-13). Nov. 16: On Golden Pond (1981, PG-13) starring Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn. Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy – Wednesdays, Nov. 14 and 28, at 10 a.m. Receive counseling and advocacy on issues related to Medicare, Medigap, Medicare Part D and Cal MediConnect. Appointments are required by calling 626-795-4331. Presented by HICAP.

One Knot at a Time: Blankets for a Purpose – Fridays, Nov. 9 and 16, at 11 a.m. Calling all creative hands and hearts! Help create no-sew ﬂeece blankets for young residents of an orphanage in Mexico. Making the blankets is simple, and each step is suited to different levels of motor skills: cutting, tying a single knot and folding. Prior experience is not required; all materials will be provided. Sign up at the Welcome Desk or by calling 626-795-4331.

Instructor Tracy Weirick, director of a local in-home care agency, has been making no-sew ﬂeece blankets for years and sending them to Rancho de Sus Niños, an orphanage in Tecate, Mexico. Improvisation for Lifeskills PLAYshop – Fridays, Nov. 9, Dec. 14 and Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. Tap into your natural, creative talents while enhancing your health and well-being. This series will focus on improv techniques, theater games and creative drama to increase your spontaneity, memory, focus and interactive social and communication skills in a fun, playful and creative environment. Sign up at the Welcome Desk or by calling 626-795-4331. Presented by Trisha Jauchler, founder and director of On Bright Wings and Theatre on the Threshold.

Veterans Day Treats at the Coffee Bar – Monday, Nov. 12, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. In honor of military veterans, come to the Pasadena Senior Center coffee bar for free coffee and patriotic-themed treats. DJ Joe will entertain in the lounge area with patriotic melodies, nostalgic tunes and requests. All are welcome.

Life Goes On – Thursday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. Elle Wildermuth of Home Instead Senior Care will discuss the many challenges experienced after people lose the person who handled matters such as paying bills, keeping a budget, credit cards, insurance policies and other important processes of living.

Live Longer and Stronger – Thursday, Nov. 29, at 10 a.m. Explore the challenges to living fully as you age. Dr. Bonnie Olsen, a clinical psychologist at Keck Medicine of USC, will help participants identify the key ingredients that lead to productive, engaging and well-balanced lives. She will share examples that will inspire participants to develop goals for achieving more satisfying balance in physical health, cognitive stimulation and social engagement.

SINGING/STORIES – Friday, Nov. 30, at 3:30 p.m. Guest performing artists from MUSE/IQUE will explore how music, when paired with words, can evoke deep wells of memory and unite a crowd of people in a single, shared emotion. Participants who register in advance at the Welcome Desk and attend this event will be eligible for a limited number of tickets for the Dec. 2 MUSE/IQUE concert.

For more information visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call 626-795-4331.