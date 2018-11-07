Free November Events at Pasadena Senior Center

There is something for everyone in November at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St. You do not have to be a member to attend. Some events require advance reservations as noted.

Friday Movie Matinees – Fridays, Nov. 9 and 16, at 1 p.m. Everyone enjoys watching movies and the pleasures they bring. Nov. 9: Mamma Mia!Here We Go Again (2018, PG-13). Nov. 16: On Golden Pond (1981, PG-13) starring Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn. Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy – Wednesdays, Nov. 14 and 28, at 10 a.m. Receive counseling and advocacy on issues related to Medicare, Medigap, Medicare Part D and Cal MediConnect. Appointments are required by calling 626-795-4331. Presented by HICAP.

One Knot at a Time: Blankets for a Purpose – Fridays, Nov. 9 and 16, at 11 a.m. Calling all creative hands and hearts! Help create no-sew ﬂeece blankets for young residents of an orphanage in Mexico. Making the blankets is simple, and each step is suited to different levels of motor skills: cutting, tying a single knot and folding. Prior experience is not required; all materials will be provided. Sign up at the Welcome Desk or by calling 626-795-4331.

Instructor Tracy Weirick, director of a local in-home care agency, has been making no-sew ﬂeece blankets for years and sending them to Rancho de Sus Niños, an orphanage in Tecate, Mexico. Improvisation for Lifeskills PLAYshop – Fridays, Nov. 9, Dec. 14 and Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. Tap into your natural, creative talents while enhancing your health and well-being. This series will focus on improv techniques, theater games and creative drama to increase your spontaneity, memory, focus and interactive social and communication skills in a fun, playful and creative environment. Sign up at the Welcome Desk or by calling 626-795-4331. Presented by Trisha Jauchler, founder and director of On Bright Wings and Theatre on the Threshold.

Veterans Day Treats at the Coffee Bar – Monday, Nov. 12, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. In honor of military veterans, come to the Pasadena Senior Center coffee bar for free coffee and patriotic-themed treats. DJ Joe will entertain in the lounge area with patriotic melodies, nostalgic tunes and requests. All are welcome.

Life Goes On – Thursday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. Elle Wildermuth of Home Instead Senior Care will discuss the many challenges experienced after people lose the person who handled matters such as paying bills, keeping a budget, credit cards, insurance policies and other important processes of living.

Live Longer and Stronger – Thursday, Nov. 29, at 10 a.m. Explore the challenges to living fully as you age. Dr. Bonnie Olsen, a clinical psychologist at Keck Medicine of USC, will help participants identify the key ingredients that lead to productive, engaging and well-balanced lives. She will share examples that will inspire participants to develop goals for achieving more satisfying balance in physical health, cognitive stimulation and social engagement.

SINGING/STORIES – Friday, Nov. 30, at 3:30 p.m. Guest performing artists from MUSE/IQUE will explore how music, when paired with words, can evoke deep wells of memory and unite a crowd of people in a single, shared emotion. Participants who register in advance at the Welcome Desk and attend this event will be eligible for a limited number of tickets for the Dec. 2 MUSE/IQUE concert.

For more information visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call 626-795-4331.