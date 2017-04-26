Free May Events at Pasadena Senior Center

There is something for everyone in May at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St.

You do not have to be a member to attend. Some events require advance reservations as noted.

Smart Phones, Tablets and Computers – Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 2 to 25, at 10 a.m. Get the answers you need about personal technology devices, whether you own them already or are considering a purchase. Learning how to text, check voicemail set an alarm, navigate the Internet and download apps is easier than you may think!

Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 2 to 25, at 10 a.m. Get the answers you need about personal technology devices, whether you own them already or are considering a purchase. Learning how to text, check voicemail set an alarm, navigate the Internet and download apps is easier than you may think! A Toast to the Joys of Music – Tuesdays, May 2 to 30, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tom Campbell will play guitar and sing songs in the Senior Center Lounge. Stop by and enjoy his covers of traditional country, country rock, blues, folk, gospel and classic rock originally made famous by Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Vince Gill, Elvis Presley, B.B. King, Neil Young, The Grateful Dead, The Rolling Stones and many more.

Tuesdays, May 2 to 30, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tom Campbell will play guitar and sing songs in the Senior Center Lounge. Stop by and enjoy his covers of traditional country, country rock, blues, folk, gospel and classic rock originally made famous by Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Vince Gill, Elvis Presley, B.B. King, Neil Young, The Grateful Dead, The Rolling Stones and many more. Citizenship Classes – Wednesdays, May 3 to 17, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Make your dreams come true by attending these sessions to become a U.S. citizen! These three remaining classes will cover more American history and government questions on the U.S. citizenship exam as well as strategies for completing the N-400 application for citizenship and having a successful interview.

Wednesdays, May 3 to 17, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Make your dreams come true by attending these sessions to become a U.S. citizen! These three remaining classes will cover more American history and government questions on the U.S. citizenship exam as well as strategies for completing the N-400 application for citizenship and having a successful interview. Scenic Walkers Club – Wednesdays, May 3 to 17, at 10 a.m. Enjoy a series of leisurely walks in the great outdoors. Alan Colville will give you a list of items to bring, let you know what to expect, provide detailed itineraries and arrange transportation. For more information or to sign up, email alancolville@charter.net or call 626-221-3741.

Wednesdays, May 3 to 17, at 10 a.m. Enjoy a series of leisurely walks in the great outdoors. Alan Colville will give you a list of items to bring, let you know what to expect, provide detailed itineraries and arrange transportation. For more information or to sign up, email alancolville@charter.net or call 626-221-3741. Depression and Anxiety – Thursday, May 4, at 10 a.m. Symptoms of depression and anxiety can affect older adults profoundly. Educate yourself about true depression and anxiety and when it may be necessary to seek professional help. Presented by Paciﬁc Clinics.

Thursday, May 4, at 10 a.m. Symptoms of depression and anxiety can affect older adults profoundly. Educate yourself about true depression and anxiety and when it may be necessary to seek professional help. Presented by Paciﬁc Clinics. Domino Club – Thursdays, May 4 to 25, at 1 p.m. If you’ve never played Chicken Foot dominoes before, or even if you have, come join the fun as Vicki Leigh leads participants in a rollicking version of the game that is easy enough for beginners yet challenging enough for more seasoned players. Oh, and please excuse the laughter every Thursday…it may be contagious! For more information call Vicki at 928-478-4654.

Thursdays, May 4 to 25, at 1 p.m. If you’ve never played Chicken Foot dominoes before, or even if you have, come join the fun as Vicki Leigh leads participants in a rollicking version of the game that is easy enough for beginners yet challenging enough for more seasoned players. Oh, and please excuse the laughter every Thursday…it may be contagious! For more information call Vicki at 928-478-4654. Friday Movie Matinees – Fridays, May 5, 12 and 19, at 1 p.m. Everyone enjoys movies and the pleasures they bring. May 5: “Arrival” (2016, PG-13) starring Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner. When 12 mysterious spacecraft appear around the world, an elite team led by a linguistics professor is tasked with interpreting the language of the alien visitors and racing against time to prevent the possible end of humanity. May 12: “Manchester by the Sea” (2015,R) starring Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams. After the death of his brother, a man returns to his hometown to care for his teenage nephew and confront memories of a tragic event that led to divorce from his wife. May 19: “How to Marry a Millionaire” (1953, NR) starring Marilyn Monroe and Lauren Bacall. Three fashion models of modest means rent an expensive Manhattan penthouse apartment and pretend to be wealthy so they can snare rich husbands.

Fridays, May 5, 12 and 19, at 1 p.m. Everyone enjoys movies and the pleasures they bring. May 5: “Arrival” (2016, PG-13) starring Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner. When 12 mysterious spacecraft appear around the world, an elite team led by a linguistics professor is tasked with interpreting the language of the alien visitors and racing against time to prevent the possible end of humanity. May 12: “Manchester by the Sea” (2015,R) starring Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams. After the death of his brother, a man returns to his hometown to care for his teenage nephew and confront memories of a tragic event that led to divorce from his wife. May 19: “How to Marry a Millionaire” (1953, NR) starring Marilyn Monroe and Lauren Bacall. Three fashion models of modest means rent an expensive Manhattan penthouse apartment and pretend to be wealthy so they can snare rich husbands. Improve Your Sleep – Thursday, May 11, at 10 a.m. Can’t sleep? Learn about insomnia and other sleep issues as well as self-care strategies for improving your sleep habits. Presented by Peggy Burhenn RN from City of Hope.

Thursday, May 11, at 10 a.m. Can’t sleep? Learn about insomnia and other sleep issues as well as self-care strategies for improving your sleep habits. Presented by Peggy Burhenn RN from City of Hope. UCLA Memory Training – Thursdays, May 11 to June 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. UCLA Memory Training is an innovative education program for people with age-related memory concerns. This four-week workshop will focus on the top four concerns: forgetting names and faces, forgetting to keep appointments and other future plans, forgetting where you put things such as keys and eyeglasses, and overcoming tip-of-the-tongue forgetfulness. Participants will engage in memory quizzes and skill-building exercises through a combination of presentations and small-group discussions in a low-stress, fun environment. Reservations are required by calling 626-685-6732.

Thursdays, May 11 to June 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. UCLA Memory Training is an innovative education program for people with age-related memory concerns. This four-week workshop will focus on the top four concerns: forgetting names and faces, forgetting to keep appointments and other future plans, forgetting where you put things such as keys and eyeglasses, and overcoming tip-of-the-tongue forgetfulness. Participants will engage in memory quizzes and skill-building exercises through a combination of presentations and small-group discussions in a low-stress, fun environment. Reservations are required by calling 626-685-6732. Smart Gardening Workshop – Saturday, May 13, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. This beginner class will provide hands-on instruction on composting, worm composting, water-wise gardening and grass recycling. Bring friends and neighbors! Presented by the City of Los Angeles.

Saturday, May 13, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. This beginner class will provide hands-on instruction on composting, worm composting, water-wise gardening and grass recycling. Bring friends and neighbors! Presented by the City of Los Angeles. Stroke Awareness – Thursday, May 18, at 10 a.m. Stroke-related prevention, treatment and rehabilitation can be successful only when patients do their part. Learn what to do to protect yourself from strokes and recover from a stroke. Presented by the Stroke Association of Southern California.

Thursday, May 18, at 10 a.m. Stroke-related prevention, treatment and rehabilitation can be successful only when patients do their part. Learn what to do to protect yourself from strokes and recover from a stroke. Presented by the Stroke Association of Southern California. Health Fair – Friday, May 19, from 9 to 11 a.m. Services include glucose, blood pressure and hearing screenings as well as counseling and health/community resources. Bring your list of medications, doctors and emergency contacts for a free personal identiﬁ cation card sponsored by New York Life. Representatives from Cancer Support Community Pasadena will provide information about psychosocial support for individuals and families impacted by cancer, Life Line will offer materials about free cell phones for low-income seniors and Clear Captions will be on hand with information about free phones for hearing-impaired seniors. For more information call 626- 685-6732.

Friday, May 19, from 9 to 11 a.m. Services include glucose, blood pressure and hearing screenings as well as counseling and health/community resources. Bring your list of medications, doctors and emergency contacts for a free personal identiﬁ cation card sponsored by New York Life. Representatives from Cancer Support Community Pasadena will provide information about psychosocial support for individuals and families impacted by cancer, Life Line will offer materials about free cell phones for low-income seniors and Clear Captions will be on hand with information about free phones for hearing-impaired seniors. For more information call 626- 685-6732. Senior Pet Care 101 – Thursday, May 25, at 10 a.m. Learn about pet care and pet resources, questions you should ask when considering taking on a new pet and what type of pet or breed is best suited to your lifestyle and activity level.

For more information visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call (626) 795-4331.

Founded in 1960, the Pasadena Senior Center is an independent, nonprofit organization that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and older in a welcoming environment. Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound seniors.