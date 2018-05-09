Free May Events at Pasadena Senior Center

There is something for everyone in May at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St.

You do not have to be a member to attend. Some events require advance reservations as noted.

A Toast to the Joys of Music – Tuesdays, through May 29, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tom Campbell returns to play his guitar and sing covers of traditional country, country rock, blues, folk, gospel and classic rock music made famous by The Grateful Dead, Vince Gill, Merle Haggard, B.B. King, Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley, The Rolling Stones and others.

Scenic Walkers Club – Wednesdays, through May 30, at 10 a.m. Join members of the Pasadena Senior Center’s Scenic Walkers Club for walks to scenic local places to enjoy the great outdoors and get some exercise. For more information, including where to meet up each week, contact Scenic Walkers Club coordinator Alan Colville at alancolville@charter.net.

Domino Club – Thursdays, through May 24, at 1 p.m. Rollicking games of chicken foot dominoes will have you laughing as the tiles cascade! This game is easy enough for beginners yet challenging enough for seasoned players. For more information call Vicki Leigh at (928) 478-4654.

Friday Movie Matinees – Fridays, May 11 and 18, at 1 p.m. Everyone enjoys the experience of watching movies and the pleasures they bring. May 11: “Darkest Hour” (2017, R) starring Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas. As the threat of Germany’s invasion looms during the early days of World War II, Britain faces its darkest hour while the fate of Western Europe hangs on the leadership of Winston Churchill, the new prime minister. May 18: “Coco” (2017, PG) with the voice talents of Anthony Gonzalez and Gael García Bernal. Despite his family’s bafﬂing generations-old ban on music, young Miguel aspires to be an accomplished musician and enters the Land of the Dead where he meets an array of extraordinary characters who help him unlock the real story behind his family history.

Wellness Care – Thursday, May 10, at 10 a.m. Learn about the popular Activator Methods Technique that uses a Medicare-approved instrument to apply gentle, low-force chiropractic adjustments; acupuncture, a safe, all-natural, drug-free and virtually painless healing technique that dates back more than 2,500 years; and holistic nutrition. Presented by Dr. Ted Marriott, David Liu L.A.C. and Harvey Slater.

Hoarding and Clutter –Thursday, May 17, at 10 a.m. Hording disorder affects between two and five percent of the population. Learn about the symptoms and possible causes of this newly identiﬁ ed clinical disorder and resources available for people who want to get treatment. Presented by Mary DeVan, a licensed social worker and therapist who specializes in the disorder.

LA Opera Talk: In Love with Mozart – Monday, May 21, at 1 p.m. An LA Opera community educator will explore the reasons Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart has been beloved by people from all walks of life for more than 200 years.

Estate Planning Basics, Part 1 – Thursday, May 24, at 10 a.m. Learn the basic facts everyone should know about trusts, wills and probate issues. Presented by the Law Ofﬁ ces of Geoffrey Chin.

Estate Planning Basics, Part 2 – Thursday, May 31, at 10 a.m. Learn the basic facts everyone should know about estate taxes, conservatorships and durable powers of attorney. Presented by the Law Ofﬁ ces of Geoffrey Chin.

For more information visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call (626) 795-4331.