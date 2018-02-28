Free March Events at the Pasadena Senior Center

There is something for everyone in March at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St.You do not have to be a member to attend. Some events require advance reservations as noted.

How You Can Help Foster Kids – Thursday, March 1, at 10 a.m. Learn about CASA L.A. (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and how you can be a volunteer advocate for kids in the foster care system.

Friday Movie Matinees – Fridays, March 2, 9, 16 and 30, at 1 p.m. Everyone enjoys movies and the pleasures they bring. March 2: “Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House” (2017, PG-13) starring Liam Neeson and Diane Lane. Mark Felt, known to Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein of the New York Times as “Deep Throat,” helps them uncover the Watergate scandal in 1972. March 9: “Loving Vincent” (2017, PG-13) with the voice talents of Douglas Booth and Jerome Flynn. Animated in an oil-painting style, the ﬁlm depicts a young man who travels to the last hometown of painter Vincent van Gogh to deliver the troubled artist’s ﬁnal letter and ends up investigating the van Gogh’s ﬁnal days there. March 16: “Groundhog Day” (1993, PG) starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell. A weatherman ﬁnds himself inexplicably reliving the same day over and over again. March 30: “Good Night, and Good Luck” (2005, PG) starring David Strathairn and George Clooney. Broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow decides to try and bring down U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy during the senator’s communism witch hunt.

Tech It Up! The Basics and Beneﬁts of Technology – Mondays, March 5 to 26, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Do you ever feel lost during conversations about social media, apps and technology? During this four-week program, learn how to use some popular travel apps. March 5: airbnb. March 12: Uber and Lyft. March 19: Maps/GPS. March 26: Yelp and Expedia. Presented by Jade Myer, a Pasadena community Gold Award Girl Scout candidate.

Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program – Mondays and Wednesdays, March 5 to April 11, at 11 a.m. Using low-impact and low-intensity exercises, seniors with arthritis can increase their ﬂexibility, range of motion and muscle strength during this six-week program that can be modiﬁed for each person’s need, whether sitting, standing or on the ﬂoor. Register by calling 626-685-6732.

Prevent Prescription Drug Abuse – Thursday, March 8, at 10 a.m. The opioid epidemic has become a very real problem across the nation. Learn more about it, how to keep track of your prescription drugs and where to dispose of them safely. Presented by Catalina Gonzalez of Day One.

Cal-Med Connect – Thursday, March 15, at 10 a.m. Cal-Med Connect is a State of California insurance program that combines Medicare and Medi-Cal into one plan to provide additional benefits for managed medical care. Speciﬁc beneﬁts and eligibility are among the topics that will be discussed during this program. Presented by Health Net.

LA Opera Talk – Monday, March 19, at 1 p.m. An LA Opera community educator will discuss “Finding the Perfect Woman in 19th Century Opera.”

ClearCaptions Phones – Thursday, March 22, at 10 a.m. Learn how seniors with any form of hearing loss can live healthier, happier and more independent lifestyles with free ClearCaptions phones, which allow you to see every word said during a telephone call. Presented by Steve Soiferman, an ADA ClearCaptions specialist.

Understanding the Bill of Rights – Monday, March 26, at 1 p.m. The U.S. Constitution has 27 amendments. Learn about the Bill of Rights, the ﬁrst 10 amendments that were ratiﬁed in 1791 and outline the basic rights and freedoms of American citizens. Presented by Carol Cheadle. Please RSVP at the Welcome Desk.

Five Wishes/Advance Directives – Thursday, March 29, at 10 a.m. Do you know what kind of care you want if you become seriously ill? By ﬁlling out a simple form, you can tell your family and friends about your healthcare wishes ahead of time and spare them the uncertainty and confusion that can be associated with trying to make decisions without such a directive. Learn how a healthcare power of attorney is used in California and how to communicate your wishes with a concise yet comprehensive document. This class will highlight Five Wishes, the advance directive used by most physicians and health plans. Attendees will receive forms at no cost. Presented by Vitas Innovative Hospice Care.

Founded in 1960, the Pasadena Senior Center is an independent, nonprofit organization that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and older in a welcoming environment. Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound seniors.