Free Flu Clinics in Pasadena Now Through November 15, 2017

The Pasadena Public Health Department urges all to ﬁght the flu by getting free flu vaccines while supplies last at the following clinics now through November 15, 2017. The current inﬂuenza vaccine will be provided at the following Pasadena locations listed below on the dates and times listed, on a ﬁrst-come, ﬁrst-served basis while supplies last. Keep this schedule handy to make sure you get your FREE ﬂ u shot!

The vaccine will be available to everyone ages 6 months and older at no cost. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Remember to wear short sleeves. For more details about the clinics, call (626) 744-6000 or visit http://ww5.cityofpasadena.net/public-health/.

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Santa Catalina Branch Library, 999 E. Washington Blvd.

Monday, Nov. 6, 2017: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Allendale Branch Library, 1130 S. Marengo Ave.

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St. NOTE: Pre-registration required for this clinic only. Call (626) 795-4331 for details.

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., La Pintoresca Branch Library, 1355 N. Raymond Ave.

Different types of inﬂuenza viruses can spread through the community during ﬂ u season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older get the vaccine annually to protect against the most common types of influenza viruses.

Vaccines will also be available at the PPHD Travel & Immunization Clinic. Call (626) 744-6121 for hours and availability.

