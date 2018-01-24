Free February Events at Pasadena Senior Center

There is something for everyone in February at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St.

You do not have to be a member to attend. Some events require advance reservations as noted.

Keep Your Heart Healthy – Thursday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. Come learn at least ﬁve habits for incorporating into your lifestyle to keep your heart health the best it can be. Presented by Huntington Hospital.

Tax Time – Wednesdays and Fridays, Feb. 2 to Apr. 13, from 9 to 11 a.m. Representatives from the AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program will assist low- to middle-income ﬁlers in preparing their federal income tax returns. There is no age limit. Appointments are required: 626-795-4331.

Tech It Up! The Basics and Beneﬁts of Technology – Mondays, Feb. 5 to 26, from 3 to 4:30 pm. (the Feb. 19 will be canceled due to the holiday). Learn the basics and advantages of technology you can use in your everyday life. Each class will have a speciﬁc focus on a common application of technology, its beneﬁts, disadvantages, basic setup and instructions along with other helpful hints. Feb. 5: What are apps? Feb. 12: Twitter; Feb. 26: Amazon. Presented by Jade Myer, a Pasadena community Gold Award Girl Scout candidate.

A Toast to the Joys of Music – Tuesdays, Feb. 6 to 27, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tom Campbell will play guitar and sing songs in the Senior Center Lounge. Stop by and enjoy his covers of traditional country, country rock, blues, folk, gospel and classic rock originally made famous by Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Vince Gill, Elvis Presley, B.B. King, Neil Young, The Grateful Dead, The Rolling Stones and many more.

Savvy Caregivers – Tuesdays, Feb. 6 to March 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. Caregivers will learn basic knowledge and skills needed to care for family members who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Presented by Alzheimer’s Greater Los Angeles. Registration is required: 626-685-6730.

Scenic Walkers Club – Wednesdays, Feb. 7 to 28, at 10 a.m. Join this new group for a series of leisurely walks to enjoy the great outdoors and get some exercise. Alan Colville will give you a list of items to bring, let you know what to expect, provide detailed itineraries and arrange transportation. For more information or to sign up, email alancolville@charter.net.

Pasadena Home Improvement Program – Thursday, Feb. 8, at 1 p.m. Staff from Pasadena Water and Power will be on hand to explain no-cost home installation services that can help Pasadena residents with City of Pasadena electricity accounts save water, electricity and money for a limited time by replacing light bulbs and insulation, installing efﬁcient toilets, getting their central air conditioners tuned up and more.

Diabetes Workshop – Fridays, Feb. 9 to March 16, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Whether you or someone you care about is diabetic or pre-diabetic, this series will encourage you to make lifestyle changes while learning more about your diabetes and how it affects your health. Workshop topics include diet, exercise, medication issues, managing complications and the impact of diabetes on eyes, teeth and feet. Reservations are required: 626-685-6732.

Friday Movie Matinees –Fridays, Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23, at 1 p.m. Everyone enjoys movies and the pleasures they bring. Feb. 2: “Viceroy’s House” (2017, NR) starring Hugh Bonneville and Gillian Anderson. The ﬁnal Viceroy of India, Lord Mountbatten, is tasked with overseeing the transition of British India to independence but meets with conﬂict as different sides clash in the face of monumental change. Feb. 9: “Into the Wild” (2007, R) starring Emile Hirsch and Vince Vaughn. After graduating from Emory University, top student and athlete Christopher McCandless abandons his possessions, gives his entire $24,000 savings account to charity and hitchhikes to Alaska to live in the wilderness, encountering a series of characters along the way who shape his life. February 16: “Victoria and Abdul” (2017, PG-13) starring Judi Dench and Ali Fazal. Queen Victoria strikes up an unlikely friendship with a young Indian clerk named Abdul Karim.

A Pain in the Neck! – Thursday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. Do you have neck pain? Learn easy and comfortable exercises to reduce cervical pain and make your neck feel better. Presented by Vincent Physical Therapy.

Long Term Care and Retirement Income – Thursday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. Learn about ﬁnancial tools to help you navigate through your retirement, how to guarantee your retirement income for the rest of your life, maximize your Social Security Beneﬁts and avoid the biggest retirement risks. Presented by New York Life.

Elder Abuse – Thursday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. Elder abuse is a crime, and all seniors should know their rights. Protect yourself by learning what to do in the event you or someone you love is being abused. Presented by Adult Protective Services, Pasadena Ofﬁce.

LA Opera Talk: “Orpheus and Eurydice” – Monday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. An LA Opera community educator will lead guests through the opera “Orpheus and Eurydice,” Christoph Gluck’s groundbreaking opera that bridges the musical worlds of Handel and Mozart with ornate vocal lines and flowing melodies that forever changed the face of opera. Orpheus is granted permission to travel to the underworld to rescue his wife Euridice on the condition that he will not look at her until they are back on Earth. For more information visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call (626) 795-4331.

Domino Club – Thursdays, Feb. 1 to 22, at 1 p.m. New and experienced players will enjoy a rollicking version of Chicken Foot Dominoes that will have everyone cracking up! For more information call Vicki Leigh at 928-478-4654.

Founded in 1960, the Pasadena Senior Center is an independent, nonproﬁt organization that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and older in a welcoming environment.

Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound seniors.