Free August Events at Pasadena Senior Center

There is something for everyone in August at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St.

You do not have to be a member to attend. Some events require advance reservations as noted.

Legal Consultations – Thursday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m. Legal advice will be provided about conservatorship, wills and trusts, estate planning and/or durable power of attorney. Appointments are required; call (626) 795-4331.

Nutrition and Brain Health – Thursday Aug 2, at 10 a.m. It has long been suspected that the relative abundance of specific nutrients can affect cognitive processes and emotions. Learn about vital mechanisms that are responsible for the action of diet on brain health and mental function. Presented by Regal Medical.

Food Bank – Friday, Aug. 3, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Low-income individuals 60 and older will receive two boxes of food. Proof of income and a California ID are required. Bags are heavy, so bring a personal shopping cart.

Friday Movie Matinees – Fridays, Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 24, at 1 p.m. Everyone enjoys watching movies and the pleasures they bring. Aug. 3: I, Tonya (2017, R) starring Margot Robbie and Allison Janney. Olympic ﬁgure skater Tonya Harding ﬁnds herself in the middle of one of the most sensational scandals in sports history. Aug. 10: I Can Only Imagine (2018, PG-13) starring J. Michael Finley and Madeline Carroll. The ﬁlm tells the inspiring true story behind MercyMe’s beloved, chart-topping song that has brought hope and the power of forgiveness to so many. Aug. 17: The Pursuit of Happyness (2006, PG-13) starring Will Smith and Thandie Newton. A talented, often unemployed single father struggles to make ends meet while raising his young son after they are evicted from their San Francisco apartment with nowhere to go.

Aug. 24: Downsizing (2017, R) starring Matt Damon and Kristin Wiig. When scientists discover how to shrink humans down to ﬁve inches tall as a solution to overpopulation, a man and his wife decide to get small and move to a downsized community, a choice that triggers life-changing adventures.

Screening Mimis Film Club – Tuesdays, Aug. 7 and 21, at 3 p.m. What used to require a monthly fee is now free! Classics, ﬁlm noir, cult ﬁlms, documentaries, shorts, foreign ﬁlms, animated films and more are selected democratically by club members. Each screening is researched and its hidden history presented prior to each viewing. Lively discussions and Q&A follow each screening. Popcorn is provided. The ﬁlm club is scheduled the ﬁrst and third Tuesdays of every month. Email mmeovary@aol.com for more information.

Free Summer Concerts for All Ages – Mondays at 6 p.m. through Sept. 3. Summer concerts sponsored by the Pasadena Senior Center have moved from Memorial Park to the air-conditioned comfort of the center’s Scott Pavilion. Aug. 6: Janet Klein and Her Parlor Boys will perform jazz, ragtime, blues and novelty songs popular from 1900 to 1930. Aug. 13: Pam Kay and the Tap Chicks will entertain with energetic dance routines, Vaudeville-style comedy and clever costumes. Aug. 20: Lisa Haley and the Zydekats will play lively Cajun Zydeco music with plenty of Louisiana spice. Aug. 27: Leah Zeger will perform spirited Gypsy jazz and beloved standards. Sept. 3: The Great American Swing Band will feature the sounds of Big Band, rhythm and blues, jazz and Dixieland.

Health Insurance Counseling – Wednesdays, Aug. 8 and 15, at 10 a.m. Trained counselors will provide unbiased information about Medicare, Med-gap, Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D and Cal Medi-Connect. Appointments are required; call (626) 795-4331.

Prescription Drugs: Generic vs. Brand Names – Thursday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. Learn the differences between brand-name drugs and their generic equivalents, whether it is worth paying the difference between the two and how our bodies react to each. Presented by Shirif Mitry of Mitry Pharmacy.

Wellness Care for Seniors Using Chiropractic, Acupuncture and Nutrition – Thursday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m. Learn about the popular Activator Methods Technique that uses a Medicare-approved instrument to apply gentle, low-force chiropractic adjustments; acupuncture, a safe, all-natural, drug-free and virtually painless healing technique that dates back more than 2,500 years; and holistic nutrition. Presented by Dr. Ted Marriott, David Liu and Harvey Slater.

LA Opera Talk – Monday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m. An LA Opera community educator will give a multimedia presentation titled “The Creation of an Opera” that will provide an in-depth look at all aspects of opera beyond music and singing, including set design and costume design, illustrated with examples from some of the world’s most beloved operas.

My Gift to You: The Importance of Planning Ahead – Thursday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m. Life is a cycle with a beginning and an end. Most people prepare for months and sometimes years to bring a beginning to life, but the same time and care is not given to the natural cycle of the other end of the spectrum. Learn how to plan ahead so you and your loved ones can maneuver through emotional and ﬁ nancial hurdles when the time comes. Presented by Forest Lawn.

U. S./ROUTES – Friday, Aug. 24, at 3:30 p.m. The most memorable moments and places in our lives are often set to music. Guest performing artists from MUSE/IQUE will explore the ultimate musical trip as the orchestra celebrates our unique American sound, from Duke Ellington’s New York state of mind and Jackie Wilson’s Detroit sound to the sparkling southern splash of James Brown and Frank Sinatra’s Vegas. The ﬁrst 16 people who sign up at the Welcome Desk and attend this event will receive complimentary tickets for the Aug. 25 MUSE/IQUE concert at the Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens.

Guide Dogs of the Desert – Thursday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. Since 1972, Guide Dogs of the Desert has made a difference in the lives of people who are blind or visually impaired. Come learn about the more than 1,400 client/dog teams across the nation that are enjoying richer, fuller and more productive lives.

For more information visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call 626-795-4331.

[Founded in 1960, the Pasadena Senior Center is an independent, nonproﬁt organization that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and older in a welcoming environment. Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound seniors.]