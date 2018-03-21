Free April Events at Pasadena Senior Center

There is something for everyone in April at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St.

You do not have to be a member to attend. Some events require advance reservations as noted.

A Toast to the Joys of Music – Tuesdays, April 3 to 24, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tom Campbell returns to play his guitar and sing covers of traditional country, country rock, blues, folk, gospel and classic rock music made famous by The Grateful Dead, Vince Gill, Merle Haggard, B.B. King, Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley, The Rolling Stones and others.

Scenic Walkers Club – Wednesdays, April 4 to 25, at 10 a.m. Join members of the Pasadena Senior Center’s Scenic Walkers Club for walks to scenic local places to enjoy the great outdoors and get some exercise. For more information, including where to meet up each week, contact Scenic Walkers Club coordinator Alan Colville at alancolville@charter.net.

Rental Scams – Thursday, April 5, at 10 a.m. The stress of ﬁnding an apartment or granny ﬂat to rent is almost inevitable due to the search, competition, upfront money. Sometimes the rental process goes from aggravating to illegal. While the majority of rental listings are legitimate, rental scams are widespread. Come learn about the most recent scams and how to avoid them. Presented by Coldwell Banker.

Domino Club – Thursdays, April 5 to 26, at 1 p.m. If you’ve never played Chicken Foot dominoes before, or even if you have, come join the fun as Vicki Leigh leads participants in a rollicking version of the game that is easy enough for beginners yet challenging enough for seasoned players. The accompanying laughter is contagious! For more information call Vicki Leigh at 928-478-4654.

Founded in 1960, the Pasadena Senior Center is an independent, nonproﬁt organization that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and older in a welcoming environment. Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound seniors.

Friday Movie Matinees – Fridays, April 6, 20 and 27, at 1 p.m. Everyone enjoys the experience of watching movies and the pleasures they bring. April 6: “Murder on the Orient Express” (2017, PG-13) starring Kenneth Branagh and Penélope Cruz. Thirteen strangers are stranded on a lavish European train where everyone is a suspect as the celebrated detective Hercule Poirot races against time to solve the mystery before the murderer strikes again. April 20: “Ladybird” (2017, R) starring Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf. A young woman comes of age in Sacramento while her strong-willed mother works to keep her family aﬂoat after Lady Bird’s father loses his job. April 27:

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017, R) starring Frances McDormand and Woody Harrelson. After months have passed without a suspect in her daughter’s murder, a woman paints three signs on the outskirts of her town with controversial messages directed at the town’s chief of police.

HUMAN/INSTRUMENT – Friday, April 6, at 3:30 p.m. Guest artists will explore the human body – the original musical instrument, harnessing heart rhythms through listening and seeing harmonies, body percussion and movement. RSVP at the Welcome Desk or by calling 626-795-4331. All class participants will receive complimentary tickets to the HUMAN/INSTRUMENT concert led by MUSE/IQUE artistic director Rachael Worby Sunday, April 8, at 5 p.m.

Understanding Parkinson’s Disease – Thursday, April 12, at 10 a.m. Nearly 1 million Americans live with Parkinson’s disease, a chronic and progressive movement disorder with symptoms that worsen over time. The cause is unknown and there currently is no cure, although treatment options such as medication and surgery can help manage symptoms. Presented by Huntington Hospital.

LA Opera Talk: “Rigoletto”— Monday, April 16, at 1 p.m. An LA Opera community educator will lead participants through Giuseppe Verdi’s tragic masterpiece “Rigoletto,” the story of a lustful and immoral duke who ravishes the court jester’s daughter, only to have the jester’s revenge goes heartbreakingly awry.

My Gift to You: The Importance of Planning Ahead – Thursday, April 19, at 10 a.m. What to do when a loved one passes away is a difﬁcult topic to discuss, and most families spend less than ﬁve minutes talking about it. This can cause them to be completely unprepared and overwhelmed by all the details that must be handled. By planning ahead, you and your loved ones can maneuver through this emotional and ﬁnancial burden. Presented by Forest Lawn.

Signs and Symptoms of Depression – Thursday, April 26, at 10 a.m. Not everyone who is depressed suffers from the same symptoms, and not all symptoms are obvious. Learn more about the symptoms of depression during this special class presented by Paciﬁc Clinics.

