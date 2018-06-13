Flintridge Center Named 41st Assembly District’s “Nonprofit of the Year”

For the 41st Assembly District’s 2018 “Nonprofit of the Year,” Assemblymember Chris Holden has chosen to honor the Flintridge Center, a nonproﬁt organization based in Pasadena that supports formerly incarcerated adults and at-risk youth to break the cycle of poverty and violence through community planning, innovation and action. “It is my pleasure to recognize the Flintridge Center as the 41st Assembly District’s Nonproﬁt of the Year,” said Assemblymember Holden. “Working with a network of service providers and public agencies to change lives, Flintridge Center’s successful reintegration services should be modeled throughout the state.”

Under the leadership of Jaylene Moseley, Flintridge Center continues to be a catalyst for community empowerment, with a focus on reintegration. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Nearly two-thirds of all state prisoners re-offend. Flintridge Center’s reintegration services provide a pathway to employment and a new life – proving that the cycle is not inevitable.

Flintridge Center’s services help foster their vision of a healthy, safe community where families thrive, youth reach their full potential, and equality and opportunity are accessible to all. Their continued support to individuals of high-risk, high-need circumstances helps transform the lives of those in the community.

Outreach Specialist, Chris Finney and Program Specialist and Instructure, Jeffrey Bellissimo received the ofﬁcial recognition today in Sacramento on behalf of Flintridge Center at the annual Nonproﬁt of the Year award ceremony organized by the California Association of Nonproﬁts.