First District Community Meeting & Pancake Breakfast Block Party

Pasadena – CA. Councilmember Tyron Hampton held an event at the Brookside Golf Course on Saturday, August 19th, 2018. This event was a meeting/block party for the 1st District community, with the purpose of creating an annual event for getting to know each other as neighbors. This event featured free breakfast for the RSVPs, which consisted of handmade pancakes, freshly cooked scrambled eggs, and freshly brewed coffee. Councilmember Hampton had this to say at the event:

“To be honest… I’m a big fan of pancakes. I eat pancakes literally every day, so I was sitting down at the Brookside restaurant, (where) I have a lot of meeting with my neighbors, and I always bring neighbors in and say ‘Come and have breakfast with me,’ and we all eat pancakes and they’re like, ‘These pancakes are really great.’ I was like ‘You know what? I want all my neighbors to be able to experience these pancakes down here at the Brookside.’ So for selﬁsh (reasons), I love pancakes and that’s the reason it’s a Pancake breakfast and not a french toast breakfast. Otherwise, it’s really just a time for all of the neighbors to get together, (and) get to know one another. (There were people) that were here today that told me ‘Tyron that’s my neighbor I’ve never spoken with them,’ I was like ‘It’s time for you… to say hello.” In response to the question,

“What was the ﬁrst pancake breakfast like?” said the following.

“This is bigger than the ﬁrst pancake breakfast. (It) looked exactly like this, but the chairs were white,” he said jokingly. I asked him,

“Can you take me into your into your mindset when creating this event, what was the ultimate goal?” and he responded with,

“The ultimate goal was to get neighbors together (and), out of their homes. Sit down (and talk about) how we can better the city. And also one of the goals (was to)… have neighborhood walks. And it’s just another way for us to get in contact with neighbors, and hear about what their issues are, or what great things are happening.”