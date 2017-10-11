Fiftieth Anniversary Holiday Look In Home Tour and Boutique is presented by the Women’s Committee of the Pasadena Symphony Association.

Tour four architecturally signiﬁcant Pasadena homes decorated for the holidays by prestigious local ﬂorists and visit an exciting FREE boutique offering a wide variety of unique items.

The boutique will be held at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 150 N. Madison Ave., Pasadena.

Tour tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral during the event.

For more information call 626 -793-7272 or www.pasadenaholidaylookin.org/