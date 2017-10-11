Black News

Serving the Pasadena / San Gabriel Valley

Serving Pasadena, Altadena, Monrovia, Duarte and West San Gabriel Valley

Fiftieth Anniversary Holiday Look In Home Tour

Fiftieth Anniversary Holiday Look In Home Tour and Boutique is presented by the Women’s Committee of the Pasadena Symphony Association.

Tour four architecturally signiﬁcant Pasadena homes decorated for the holidays by prestigious local ﬂorists and visit an exciting FREE boutique offering a wide variety of unique items.

The boutique will be held at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 150 N. Madison Ave., Pasadena.

Tour tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral during the event.

For more information call 626 -793-7272 or www.pasadenaholidaylookin.org/

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  