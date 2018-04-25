Fifteenth Annual Rites of Passage Sunday, May 6, 6pm

Pasadena Alliance of African American School Educators (PAAASE) proudly sponsors the Fifteenth Annual Rites of Passage Ceremony for PUSD graduating African American Seniors. The ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 6 at 6:00 pm at the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Altadena. Based on the accomplishments of senior applicants, the PAAASE and the NAACP Scholarship Committees will award deserving seniors from various Pasadena and San Gabriel high schools with scholarships. At the end of the program, each senior’s name will be heralded and graduates will be presented with a Kente scarf.

Graduating African American seniors will be honored in a Rites of Passage Ceremony which will celebrate their journey through PUSD. Their family, friends, and community members have been invited to an afternoon of reﬂection on the student’s past years in school; to rejoice in their victory of completing this milestone, and to trumpet the anticipation of the next step in their adult lives.

Rites of Passage Ceremony to honor PUSD’s African American Graduates When: Sunday, May 6, 2018 @ 6:00 pm Where: Metropolitan Baptist Church 2283 N. Fair Oaks Ave. Altadena, CA 91101 Greeting: Honorable Anthony Portantino, California State Senator

Keynote: Dr. George McKenna, LAUSD School Board Member

For additional information, please contact Anett Hill at 323-527-8116.