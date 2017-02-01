Black News

African Dance & Movement Performance, Saturday, February 4, 1:00pm: Explore the many cultural differences in musical movement and styles of African Dance. Guests will experience how total body expressive movements teach social patterns and values, help people work and celebrate, and connect with the community. Everyone can participate in this interactive African dance program!

Free Family Night: Black History Month, Tuesday, February 7, 4:00-8:00pm: Explore the diverse and rich culture of Black History Month. Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by black Americans that recognizes the central role of African Americans in U.S. history. Join Kidspace for a special storyteller performance at 6:00pm. Admission to Kidspace is free only during these hours.

Kidspace is located at 480 N. Arroyo Blvd., in Brookside Park, Pasadena, CA. Admission is $13 for adults and children. Free for children under one year. For more information about Kidspace exhibits, events, and other activities, please visit kidspacemuseum. org.