Father’s Day Advice

As I watch the world as it moves from place to place, I came across a poem that asks that after looking at the things that happened to President Barack Obama, end by asking that we need to be tolerant of what is coming after Obama.

The poem by an unknown author says, “I listened as they called

my President a Muslim. I listened as they called him and his family a pack of Monkeys. I listened as they said he was not born here.

I watched as they blocked every path to progress they could. I saw the pictures of him as Hitler. I watched as they shut down the government, twice.

“I watched as they turned their backs on every opportunity to open every worthwhile dialogue. I watched them say they would not even listen to any choice for United States Supreme Court nominee, no matter who it was. I listened as they openly said they would oppose him at every turn. I watched as they did just that.

“I listened, I watched,

I paid attention. Now I am being called on be tolerant, to move forward, to demand, denounce that protestors to get over it to accept this. I will not.

“Do not call for my tolerance. I have tolerated all that I can. Now it’s their turn to tolerate ridicule. Be aware, make no mistake about it, everything that goes wrong in this country is now Trumps fault, and they thought it was Obama’s. I ﬁnd it unreasonable to expect from me what they were entirely unwilling to give.

“I will do my part to make sure this great America n mistake becomes the embarrassing footnote of our history that it deserves to be. I will do this as quickly as possible every choice I get. I will do my part to limit the damage this man can do to my country. I will watch his every move, point out every single mistake and misdeed in a loud voice. I will let you know everything this man backs away from, every promise he made to the people that voted for him.

“I will do this so they will never forget. They will see it in my eyes when I look at them. They will hear it in my voice when I speak to them. They will know who they are.

“Don’t be apathetic, call it out. When you see something, say something. Say NO! Like Frederick Douglass, Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King, and Jackie Robinson, like the Freedom Riders, the sit-inners, The survivors of Black Wall Street, Emmet Till ‘s mother and thousands who gave their life’s blood to move us forward.”