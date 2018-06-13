Fashionetta: Scholarship on Parade

The Pasadena Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. recently sponsored its 30th Annual Fashionetta Scholarship Luncheon & Fashion Show where they honored Mrs. Anita McKinley as the Mother of the Year and awarded over $25,000 in Scholarships & Book Awards to 15 college bound students from the San Gabriel Valley.

This fun ﬁlled event offers something for everyone. The event supports Recycling Black Dollars by having unique Black vendors available where guests can purchase everything from jewelry to clothes to soaps to furs to pictures and more. The emcee for this year’s event was comedian and actor, Kente` Scott, where he is more recently known for his role in Showtime’s “They Call Me Sirr.”

While enjoying a wonderful lunch, the audience was delighted by the beautiful, versatile fashions from the trailblazing Myra Wallace Apparel Collection. These clothes were beautiful and there was something for women of all sizes and ages. The clothes will take you from day into evening.

After lunch, the highlight of the day started. The 15 Scholarship and Book Award recipients were presented. These college bound students came from San Gabriel Valley high schools like John Muir, Pasadena, Marshall, Flintridge Preparatory and more. Scholarships were awarded in the areas of STEAM, Social Justice, Special Needs, Young African American Male and Most Improved GPA. The accomplishments of all of these young people were exciting to hear. As they strike out into the world, the future is in great hands. The Pasadena Chapter of AKA in partnership with PAIF is honored to help them on their journey.

After enjoying the Scholarship Recipients, the Mother of the Year, Mrs. Anita McKinley, was presented. Anita comes from a family with a big, giving heart. She has carried that heart forward throughout her life. As she ran her day care center, she was a gift to many working parents because she went above and beyond to make it easier for them to make sure their children were cared for, got to school, the doctor and more. She opened her doors on an as-needed basis to parents on holidays. Because she took these extra steps, parents had peace of mind as they went to work. The outpouring of love from family, friends, past customers and children that she helped raise was truly felt in the room.

Sponsors for the 30th Annual Fashionetta are Edison International, AT&T and Friends of PAIF. The event was truly a celebration where there was something for everyone. The Pasadena Chapter of AKA is engaged in the community making a difference throughout the year. If you want to support upcoming activities, please go to thepaif.org’ to make a tax deductible donation. Your support is needed and appreciated. Please join us in making a difference in our community.

[Founded in 1908, on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) is the oldest and ﬁrst Greek-lettered organization established by African-American college-educated women. AKA’s membership is comprised of 300,000 distinguished women in graduate and undergraduate chapters in the United States and abroad who boast excellent academic records, proven leadership skills, and who are involved in the global community through advocacy and service. Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson is the 29th International President and will serve from 2014 – 2018. Her administration’s theme is “Launching New Dimensions of Service.” For more information, log on to www.aka1908.com. Carol Dixon is the 25th Far Western Regional Director. The Far Western Region consists of Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and Utah. For more information on the Far Western Region, log on to http://www. aka1908.com/farwestern.]