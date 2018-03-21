Eyes on the Universe: Southern California’s Leadership in Astronomy Today

PASADENA, Calif. – Dr. John Mulchaey, Director of the Carnegie Observatories, will discuss the history and accomplishments of the Carnegie Observatories on Saturday, March 24, 11 a.m. at Pasadena Public Library’s Linda Vista Branch, 1281 Bryant St.

Mulchaey is the 11th director of the historic department, founded in 1904. He has been with Carnegie for more than 20 years and has been intricately involved in research and telescope development during his tenure. As the leader of Carnegie Observatories he follows in the footsteps of such astronomical giants as George Ellery Hale and Horace Babcock.

His focus at Carnegie has been on groups and clusters of galaxies, elliptical galaxies, dark matter—the invisible material that makes up most of the universe—active galaxies, and black holes. He studies galaxy groups to understand the processes that affect most galaxies during their lifetimes.

Mulchaey works extensively with space-based, X-ray telescopes, and the extraordinary optical Magellan telescopes at Carnegie’s Las Campanas Observatory in the Atacama desert of Chile. Both types of telescopes play a role in delving deeper into the nature of galaxy groups. Join us to learn more about galaxies as well as other projects currently underway at Carnegie Observatories.

2018: Year of Science is sponsored by the Linda Vista Library Associates. For more information on this and other upcoming science programming events planned, contact Robin Reidy at (626) 744-7278 or rreidy@cityofpasadena.net or Deborah Takahashi at (626) 744-7278 or dtakahashi@ cityofpasadena.net.