Ex Trump Advisor Slams Immigration Policy

Jacob Monty thought Trump wanted to solve the immigrant problem instead of making it worse. Monty, who was a member of President Trump’s former Hispanic Advisory Council, is livid about the current policy that separates kids from their parents at the border. He said last year, the president seemed to want to work with a variety of groups to improve the lives of immigrants. Monty thinks the president is making some serious mistakes on immigration that will have many long-term impacts.

Monty is an immigration attorney and founder of the law ﬁ rm Monty & Ramirez LLP (www.montyramirezlaw. com), located in Houston. He is the author of The Sons of Wetbacks. Monty has appeared on Fox News, CNN and MSNBC regarding immigration and has advised the New York Yankees on immigration matters for over a decade. He has held presidential and gubernatorial appointments to the University of Houston Board of Regents, the Texas Private Security Board, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the Board of Directors of the Border Environment Cooperation Commission, and the National Hispanic Advisory Council for Trump.