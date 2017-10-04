Everybody Versus Trump (History will record a racist Trump)

Donald Trump says the ﬁght with football players and the National Football League is not about race, however, the NFL players are about 80% Black. His ﬁght with the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico is against a Latino Woman. His ﬁght about immigration is about Mexican Americans. The attempt to get the so-called Central Park Five executed was to get the ﬁve young Black and brown men who were charged with rape even before there was a trial. Still, he was willing to have them executed like a lynch mob without a trial. And when they were later exonerated by DNA evidence, he criticized the city for paying them a settlement for holding them in prison for years. I guess he would say that was not about race either.

He declared that he had an investigator searching out the truth about the birthplace of President Barack Obama and that he had proof that he was not born in Hawaii. And I guess it wasn’t about race with his proclamation that he would be running for President and build a wall to keep out Mexicans who he said were murderers, rapists and criminals, in general.

I guess it’s not about race that he named only one Black to his Cabinet. Dr. Ben Carson. We all thought Ben Carson was great until he started talking about crazy stuff like the Pyramids were a place for the Pharaohs to store their grain. Dr. Ben Carson said that after being appointed to Trumps’ cabinet.

In my opinion, Donald Trump is a racist! He simply doesn’t think Black and Brown people are equal to him or his family or to white people. Watching how Trump treats the people of Puerto Rico, he does not think they are as “good” as he, or the people of Houston or Florida are. The people of Puerto Rico are people of color, i.e., Black and Brown. He has called them “ingrates”. He has stated they are a people wanting someone to do everything for them, in effect, calling them lazy.

He was part of his family’s scheme to keep Blacks out of apartments where they noted the rental applications with “racial identity codes”. They were sued and paid off the settlements, even though he says race had nothing to do with it. He ﬁred the accounting company when he found out they had assigned a Black accountant to his account.

The incidents of racism are so numerous and I can’t remember them all at this writing. The Trumps need to follow the example of the United States Air Force Lieutenant General who told recruits who had written discriminatory and racist epithets on the wall of their barracks, “If you can’t treat others with respect you need to get out.” I say to the Trumps, “If you don’t think you can treat others with the same dignity and respect you want to be treated with, you need to GET OUT of public ofﬁce in America.”

This reminds me that the Slavers said the Slaves who did everything for the whites were Lazy. To the Trump family, Black and Brown Americans are sick and tired of being treated like animals. We are sick and tired, as Fanny Lou Hamer said. If you don’t think you can survive being in a Country where Blacks and Browns are reaching equality in every way, you need to get out. Trumps times they are a changing for the better. Get over yourself! The indication that you are better than the rest of us is “fake news.“ Get over it! Blacks got the Presidency and The White House before you got there and did a better job than you could ever do, no matter how hard you work to turn the clock back. You will be remembered for the damage you did and the lies you told. History will report the truth: “Everybody of any importance was against the Trumps.” It’s the history you are creating.