Easter Sunrise Service at Farnsworth Park

For nearly ﬁfty years, Easter worshippers have begun their celebration of Jesus’ resurrection by greeting the sun at Farnsworth Park’s beautiful amphitheater, at the corner of Lake Avenue and Mount Curve Avenue. This tradition will continue at 6 am on Sunday, April 1.

The Easter message of victory will be proclaimed through Scripture readings, inspiring music and shared testimonies. The sermon will be preached by Rev. Carlton D. Edwards, Founder and Pastor of Pasadena Community Christian Fellowship. After retiring from a twenty-two-year career in the U.S. Army, Carlton served as a drug counselor and studied for the Christian ministry. The church he has led since 2009 has a ministry that focuses on meeting the needs of people through a program called “Food-N-Things,” as well as spiritual recovery programs.

This annual event has been planned and organized by the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Greater Pasadena, one of the oldest fellowships of churches in the San Gabriel Valley. Pastor John B. Bledsoe is currently the President of the IMA, with Pastor Edwards as its First Vice President.

The Sunrise Service will be free to the public and open to all. No one has to dress up, but warm clothing is recommended. A fellowship breakfast will be served after the event at Altadena Baptist Church.

Altadena Baptist Church 791 E. Calaveras St., Altadena, CA 91001 (626) 797 8970 Email: altabap@aol.com. www. altadenabaptist.org.