New Exhibition on View March 3 – September 2, 2018 at Pasadena Museum of History Free to the Public on Opening Day, March 3

Delve into the worlds of science ﬁction in a multifaceted new exhibition this spring and summer at Pasadena Museum of History. Dreaming the Universe: The Intersection of Science, Fiction, & Southern California explores how the literary genre interacted with the advances of science, the changes in technology, and shifts in American society during ﬁve pivotal decades, the 1930s to the 1980s.

“What makes Pasadena and surrounding communities so integral to the science ﬁction universe is the concentrated assemblage of writers, artists, scientists, and the resources to support them all that coexist within our relatively small geographic borders,” notes exhibition curator Nick Smith, former president of the Los Angeles Science Fantasy Society.

Visitors are invited to help PMH launch the exhibit in style on Free Opening Day, Saturday, March 3, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Science ﬁction-inspired attire is encouraged; Art 2 Go will help kids (of all ages!) make their own space vehicles in the crafts workshop; and our Cosmic Cantina will be pouring Pangalactic Punch!

Dreaming the Universe will be on view in the History Center Galleries from March 3 through September 2, 2018.

In addition to Opening Day, a number of special events/free admission days will take place, including ArtNight Pasadena – March 9; Star Wars Day – May 4; Museums of the Arroyo Day – May 20; Octavia Butler’s Birthday – June 22; Family Free Day – July 22; and Ray Bradbury’s Birthday – August 22. Ticketed evening lectures will explore the lifestyles and literary impact of Octavia Butler (March 29) and Ray Bradbury (April 19), and go behind the scenes with the groundbreaking television series Space Patrol (April 17), among other topics related to the exhibition. Museum Members will have exclusive access to Galactic Gallery Talks with curator Nick Smith. Please visit the PMH website at www. pasadenahistory for updated calendar information.

Exhibition sponsors: The William Hayward Pickering Memorial Fund & Archive and The Art Directors Guild. This project made possible with support from California Humanities, a non-proﬁ t partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Visit www. calhum.org

Admission/Hours/Location: Admission is $9 General; $8 Students and Seniors; Free for Museum Members and Children under 12; Free to local residents on Community Wednesdays. Free parking is available in the Museum lot and on Walnut Street. Gallery hours are 12:00 to 5:00 pm Wednesdays through Sundays unless otherwise noted on the Museum Calendar. Pasadena Museum of History is located at 470 W. Walnut St., Pasadena 91103. Phone: 626.577.1660. Please visit www.padadenahistory.org for further details.

Dreaming the Universe will bring together an unusual range of artifacts, ﬁne and graphic arts, books, ephemera, and photographs from the many different mediums of science ﬁction.

From the comic strip space hero Buck Rogers in the 1930s to the dystopian depiction of Los Angeles in Blade Runner (1982), the parallel worlds, alternative universes, and culturally unique societies depicted in science ﬁction contrasted sharply with cultural and political norms of the day. Science ﬁction is often regarded as the literature of the imagination, but it was here in Southern California that the worlds of speculation, science, and society overlapped in ways that helped change the world.

Southern California ushered in the Rocket Age in 1936 with the ﬁrst rocket tests in Pasadena’s Arroyo Seco. The growth of the aeronautics industry in the area was closely paralleled by the growth of the creative science ﬁction community. Dreaming the Universe will examine visionary creators such as Ray Bradbury, Octavia Butler, Kelly Freas, Syd Mead, Emil Petaja, and Edgar Rice Burroughs, and the books, fanzines, art, and media they created. The spotlight will also shine on the fans of science ﬁction, individuals such as Forrest Ackerman, as well as fan organizations.

Private collections and institutions from near and far have generously loaned material for the exhibition. For the ﬁrst time ever, a group of paintings from the Korshak Collection, an East Coast-based private collection of American and European illustrations of imaginative literature, will travel to California.