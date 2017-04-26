Dr. Jamal Hopkins Appearing at Pastors & Leadership Conference 2017

Dr. Jamal Hopkins to Appear with Bishop T. D. Jakes in Dallas, Texas at the International Pastors & Leadership Conference April 27 – 29, 2017

The T. D. Jakes International Pastors & Leadership Conference begins April 27-29, 2017 in Dallas, TX. Dr. Jamal Hopkins will take part in the Global Think Tank Panel session which is a discussion with Bishop T. D. Jakes and two others, including the new director of the Black Church Studies Center at Fuller and a young lady, Lisa Bowens, a New Testament Professor from Princeton Theological Seminary, on Friday, April 28th from 6-8 p.m.

The topic to be discussed is “Exploring the African Seedbed of Biblical History, Christian Theology and Spirituality.” Being the only known Dead Sea Scrolls scholar of African decent, Dr. Hopkins is hoping to reveal evidence about the Scrolls, and its related biblical content, that sheds light on an African link and Black racially liberating content, particularly as it relates to the Genesis 9 account of Noah cursing his grandson Canaan, who also was the son of Ham.

Whereas this and other biblical accounts have erroneously been used to advance pro-slavery agendas during America’s antebellum period, as well as to further the subjugation of peoples of color, Dr. Hopkins’ studies have revealed that Blacks, in fact, do not witness a curse on Blackness but, rather, God blessing black-skinned people (Ham and his progeny).

Information about the Dead Sea Scrolls and its related African link is the focus of Dr. Hopkins’ latest revised book, Understanding the Dead Sea Scrolls: Exploring Content, Culture and Interpretations, available though the Journal Publications (in Pasadena) or at www.jdinstitute.org. Anyone wanting to attend or to receive additional information may logon to http://pastorsandleaders.org/global-think-tank/

Dr. Hopkins is Director of J. D. Institute Ministries and Executive Director of the Institute for Advanced African American Christian Thought. He is a Cooley Research Fellow with the Robert C. Cooley Center for the Study of Christianity, Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, Charlotte, NC Campus. He was educated at Howard University (B.A.), Fuller Theological Seminary (M.A.) and the University of Manchester – in Manchester, England (Ph.D.).