Don’t Let Past Hurts, Pains, and Abuse Block God’s Blessings for You

We have all had our share of hurts, pain, physical or mental abuse, being lied on, taken advantage of, having people borrow money and not return it. My message to you is this: “It’s not what people do to you that blocks God’s blessing for you, it’s the attitude and behavior you adopt for yourself because of what others have done to you.”

These undeserving and unwarranted life experiences cause you to develop calluses on your soul, a wall around your heart, blinders over your eyes, and a spirit of deafness when it comes to hearing what God is saying to you.

When you allow hurts, pains, and disappointments put the words “NEVER AGAIN WILL I” upon your lips and in your spirit, you have closed your ears to God. You have decided you are in charge of your life henceforth and forevermore. I hear people say, “I am always the one giving and helping others, and nobody ever gives to me.”

Let me pause and preach a little bit. You have got it twisted. This should not be a “Complaint,” but a “Praise.” You ought to be thanking and praising God that you are the blessed one. You are the blessed one because you are able to be the Joseph in the time of famine. You had better hush your mouth from complaining and open your mouth for praising. Somebody needs to say AMEN!

If you are the one who is always giving and always helping, can’t you see that you are the blessed one? You are blessed when you are the lender and not the borrower. When you are blessed, be it with money, time, or talent, you are required to share. The Holy Bible tells us that “To whom much is given, much is required.” So, shut your mouth and stop leading the complaint team and join the praise team.

I have had many family members and friends say to me, “I know you are not going to help this or that person, after all, he/she has done to you.” Many times I tried to sneak and help him/her, hoping my family and friends would not know. But God spoke to me and said these words: “Who blessed you with the time, talent, and money to be able to help others? Was it your family and friends, or was it me?” You know what I did? I shut my mouth. I’d rather hear from God than man/woman.

I have been able to melt many stony hearts, remove calluses off of many hardened souls, and have caused many to rethink putting a comma where they had put a period as a result of my listening to and being obedient to God’s words rather than man/woman’s words. If you are saying the following statements listed below, you have closed your heart and ears to God, and you have allowed your past hurts, pains, and disappointments to block the blessings that God has for you because you can no longer hear and obey Him.

Phrases that can block God’s blessings upon your life and cause you to disobey and reject God’s gestures and plans for your life:

I will never ever help anybody else I will never loan money again to anybody, not even a family member I will never trust anybody I will never join another church I will never get married again I will never forgive him/her I will never speak to him/her again, etc.

What I am saying is, the word never should only be used in this sentence: I will never turn a deaf ear to the voice of God. Happiness is: discerning the voice of God and obeying Him. Remember this, you are not perfect, and you have caused hurt, pain, and disappointment in somebody’s life knowingly or unknowingly—yes, you have. It is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because His compassions fail not.

Move past your hurt, pain, and disappointments, and become the person that God has called you to be. GO AND GET YOUR BLESSINGS!

Dr. Rosie Milligan, minister, author, talk-show host, estate planner, and owner of Professional Business Management/Consulting Services, 1425 W. Manchester Avenue, Ste. B, Los Angeles, CA 90047, 323-750-3592, e-mail www. Drrosie@aol.com, www. Drrosie.com

My newest book, Dr. Rosie Having Her Say is ﬁlled with nuggets such as this, Get your copy today! You can go to drrosie.com and click on Dr. Rosie’s books or visit Classic One Books & Herbs, 1425 W. Manchester Ave., Los Angeles, California 90047, just west of Normandie Ave., in the shopping strip next to Burger King, 323-750-3592.