Don’t Forget to Sign up for Medicare Drug Coverage this Fall

Fall has arrived, which means it’s time for ﬂannels, football, and ﬁnding the perfect health insurance plan.

That’s right — nestled amidst all the seasonal festivities is Medicare’s open enrollment season, which kicks off October 15. Seniors will have until December 7 to select their Medicare plans for the coming year.

Seniors have a cornucopia of coverage options to choose from. In particular, they should be thankful for the Medicare Part D prescription drug program, which enables tens of millions of seniors to afford their medications.

Traditional Medicare plans cover physician and hospital visits, among other basic health services. But for many seniors — particularly those battling chronic conditions — basic Medicare coverage isn’t enough. That’s why many beneficiaries purchase supplemental drug coverage through Medicare Part D stand-alone plans, or Medicare Advantage plans that include Part D beneﬁts.

Part D is Medicare’s privately administered prescription drug program. Since 2006, it has helped seniors ﬁ ll billions of prescriptions. Currently, three in four Medicare beneﬁciaries — or more than 40 million people — are enrolled in a Part D plan.

Part D plans aren’t one-size-ﬁ ts-all. In some states, seniors have as many as 30 different plans to choose from, each of which features different premiums, co-pays, and covered drugs.

However, all plans must meet certain standards. For instance, every plan must cover at least two drugs in six vital categories: immunosuppressants, antidepressants, antipsychotics, anticonvulsants, antiretrovirals, and antineoplastics. This regulation ensures that people with severe chronic diseases have a choice of medications.

Plans are quite affordable. In 2019, the average Part D monthly premium will cost just over $32 — which is even cheaper than the previous year.

These low premiums are no accident. Part D forces private insurers to compete against one another for seniors’ business. Indeed, insurers negotiate directly with drug companies — and the government is prohibited from negotiating or setting beneﬁciaries — or more than 40 million people — are enrolled in a Part D plan.

Part D plans aren’t one-size-ﬁts-all. In some states, seniors have as many as 30 different plans to choose from, each of which features different premiums, co-pays, and covered drugs.

However, all plans must meet certain standards. For instance, every plan must cover at least two drugs in six vital categories: immunosuppressants, antidepressants, antipsychotics, anticonvulsants, antiretrovirals, and antineoplastics. This regulation ensures that people with severe chronic diseases have a choice of medications.

Plans are quite affordable. In 2019, the average Part D monthly premium will cost just over $32 — which is even cheaper than the previous year.

These low premiums are no accident. Part D forces private insurers to compete against one another for seniors’ business. Indeed, insurers negotiate directly with drug companies — and the government is prohibited from negotiating or setting beneﬁciaries — or more than 40 million people — are enrolled in a Part D plan.

Part D plans aren’t one-size-ﬁ ts-all. In some states, seniors have as many as 30 different plans to choose from, each of which features different premiums, co-pays, and covered drugs.

However, all plans must meet certain standards. For instance, every plan must cover at least two drugs in six vital categories: immunosuppressants, antidepressants, antipsychotics, anticonvulsants, antiretrovirals, and antineoplastics. This regulation ensures that people with severe chronic diseases have a choice of medications.

Plans are quite affordable. In 2019, the average Part D monthly premium will cost just over $32 — which is even cheaper than the previous year.

These low premiums are no accident. Part D forces private insurers to compete against one another for seniors’ business. Indeed, insurers negotiate directly with drug companies — and the government is prohibited from negotiating or setting