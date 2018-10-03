Doing the Impeachment Dance!

President Trump must be having sleepless nights as he wonders how much information Special Council Robert Mueller already has, and when he plans to disclose it the proper authorities and the public. He has to be concerned, since the fuse on these has to be very short. So, he is desperate to ﬁnd a way to make all of these problems go away.

Irrespective of what information Mueller has, Trump’s challenge to it, is likely to go all the way to the Supreme Court. Trump understands that if he can control the Supreme Court, he can shut down Mueller’s investigation, or disregard, any information that it might be produce. So, he desperately needs to add a friendly judge to the Supreme Court.

Luckily for him, almost magically, the perfect judge appeared. This judge believed that the President is above the law, and he is also opposed to Roe vs. Wade. This is the person, who could keep him from being impeached, and could also prevent anyone in his family from being prosecuted for any crimes that they may have committed.

However, before the celebration could begin, some problems were discovered. It seems that this wonderful judge, who could solve everyone else’s problems, had some serious ones of his own. He apparently felt that they were so secret that no one would ever know. Additionally, he also knew that “Once judge, always a hudge.”

Regrettably, for him and for President Trump, his past transgression surfaced, and the President is experiencing some difﬁculty in getting his nominee confirmed. Recognizing the enormity of his own peril, he is ﬁghting as hard as he can to get this accomplished. To fail to do so, would likely be disastrous for him and his family.

So, if the President is to save himself, he must ﬁrst save Judge Kavanaugh, if that if that is possible. This nomination has been complicated, and exciting. You could not make this up, no matter how hard you tried.

Jorrogers@aol.com