Doing the Impeachment Dance!

Senator Susan Collins (R- Maine) is apparently very confused. During the U.S. Senate investigation of Judge Kavanaugh, she told Dr. Ford,” I believe that you were assaulted, but I do not think that it was Dr. Kavanaugh, who did it, so it must have been someone else.” After sharing this wonderful bit of insight with Dr. Ford, she pointed out that the FBI had been unable to corroborate Dr. Ford’s testimony, she voted to conﬁ rm Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Senator Collins apparently did not take into account that the FBI was apparently restrained from talking to some of the witnesses. So, I suspect that the she was surprised by the monumental demonstrations staged by protestors, at the end of the hearing. Contrast her vote with that of North Dakota Senator Heidi Heitkamp. After listening to Kavanaugh, she changed her mind, and voted against his nomination. That vote will not help her political career but it is the one that she chose to make.

Recently, the New York Times published some Articles which claimed that President Trump entrepreneurs.

However, many people still believed that he knw how to walk on water and how to turn water into wine, and that he could “Make America Great Again”. He attended Wharton School of Business, avoided the Vietnam draft, and he was on his way. Many of his activities are now being investigated by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Some of President Trump’s former associates and employees have been arrested, and they agreed to become cooperating witnesses, should there be any prosecutions.

So, President Trump is living and working under the threat of possible impeachment. This just cannot be pleasant place to be. However, he can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that he now has Judge Kavanaugh on the bench. There is no suggestion here that the Judge would not live up to the letter of the law. However, from Trump’s point of view, there must be some comfort in having him around. Your vote and the votes of your family and friends have never been more important! [Email: Jorrogers@aol.com]