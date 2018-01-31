CSUN Celebrates Black History Month with Series of Events

Once a year, the African-American community looks forward to the 28 days of February to recognize achievements, and celebrate historical contributions of the too-often neglected accomplishments of African-Americans throughout our nation’s history.

In honor of Black History Month, California State University, Northridge’s festivities will ofﬁcially kick off with Africana studies professor Aimee Glocke’s lecture, “Is the Black Aesthetic Dead? Posting the Black Aesthetic in the Era of Trap Music, Twerking and The Black Panther,” on Friday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m. in the Flintridge Room of the University Student Union (USU) on the east side of the campus at 18111 Nordhoff St. in Northridge.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “State of Black Consciousness 2.0: Merging Knowledge and Applications.” The theme focuses on the generational consciousness — the concept of one generation trying to understand the previous generation’s plight to empower students of all ethnicities and generations to overcome adversities.

“In order to move forward, we must look back and understand the historical legacy of our African-Americans struggle,” said Africana studies professor Cedric Hackett. “We continue to struggle and resist in a way of … being empowered to believe in our own skills, abilities and our own narratives unapologetically.”

The Third Annual Black Youth Guidance Forum, one of many Black History Month events, will take place Saturday, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the USU’s Northridge Center. The free event is hosted by the W.E.B. DuBois-Fannie Lou Hamer Institute for Academic Achievement and a variety of CSUN departments and is centered around the topic “The Healthy Habits & Literacy Imperative for Communities of Color.”

CSUN’s Delmar T. Oviatt Library also is hosting a series of celebratory Black History Month events, including:

Panthers on Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 2-4 p.m. in the Ferman Presentation Room, featuring Melina Abdullah of Black Lives Matter LA and Harold Welton of LA Black Panthers.

A screening of “The Nov. 4th Incident (The Storm at Valley State),” followed by a reception on Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 4- 7 p.m.

Throughout the month of February, library personnel will create and gather video clips on the topic “Why Does Black History Matter?” Sessions are scheduled for four days over two weeks in February: ◦Tuesday, Feb. 6, and Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 13, and Wednesday, Feb. 14, from 1-4 p.m.

The Department of Africana Studies’ Black History Month events include: