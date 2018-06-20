Congressman Jimmy Gomez Calls for DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s Resignation

Following yesterday’s visit to immigration detention facilities in San Diego with House Democrats to witness the effects of the Trump administration’s immigration and family separation policies, Congressman Jimmy Gomez (D – Los Angeles) issued the following statement calling for Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s resignation:

“Yesterday, I saw firsthand how the blatant falsehoods and misdirection emanating from this administration have created chaos at the US-Mexico border. President Trump and Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen are not only forcing immigration ofﬁcials to undertake the inhumane practice of family separation, but they are also clearly lying about who supports such practices, how they came to be, and what can be done to stop them. I believe the continued implementation of this callous policy – coupled with the ongoing campaign to distort the facts to the American people – is grounds for Secretary Nielsen’s immediate resignation.”