Black News

Duarte, “The City of Health” encourages our community to keep “health” as their top priority for 2017 by attending a free health fair on Saturday, March 4th from 8:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the Duarte Community Center, 1600 Huntington Drive, Duarte, CA 91010. During the event, a variety for free services will be available including full panel blood testing (Note: an individual must fast eight hours before test); bone density, dental, vision, blood pressure and body mass index screenings; ask a dietician and ask a pharmacist booths and a colorectal cancer screening take home kit.

The City of Duarte is co-sponsoring the fair along with the City of Hope, ChapCare, Duarte Chamber of Commerce, Duarte Uniﬁed School District, Healthcare Partners, Methodist Hospital of Southern California, the Monrovia Providers Group and Westminster Gardens. For additional information please contact Duarte Chamber of Commerce at (626) 357-3333.

