Comforting Quotes – Part I

Comfort is a welcomed gift in times of grief. Our pain and agony is eased when loved ones take time to console us. Comfort can come in many forms: warm words, a hug, prayer, a meal, ﬂowers, your quiet presence, a poem, a meaningful quote and other loving gestures. The following are quotes that will hopefully comfort those in need of such today.

“Be still, sad heart! and cease repining; Behind the clouds is the sun still shining; Thy fate is the common fate of all, Into each life some rain must fall.” Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

“Sorrow looks back, Worry looks around, Faith looks up.” Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Sorrow comes in great waves…but rolls over us, and though it may almost smother us, it leaves us. And we know that if it is strong, we are stronger, inasmuch as it passes and we remain.” Henry James

“In this sad world of ours sorrow comes to all and it often comes with bitter agony. Perfect relief is not possible except with time. You cannot now believe that you will ever feel better. But this is not true. You are sure to be happy again. Knowing this, truly believing it will make you less miserable now. I have had enough experience to make this statement.” Abraham Lincoln

“I hold it true, whate’er befall; I feel it when I sorrow most; ‘Tis better to have loved and lost Than never to have loved at all.” Alfred Lord Tennyson

“When someone you love says goodbye you can stare long and hard at the door they closed and forget to see all the doors God has open in front of you.” Shannon Alder

“If you know someone who tries to drown their sorrows, you might tell them sorrows know how to swim.” H. Jackson Brown Jr.

“Though sorrow may impede my heart, It is of great love to have known you.” C. Elizabeth

“There’s a sorrow and pain in everyone’s life, but every now and then there’s a ray of light that melts the loneliness in your heart and brings comfort like hot soup and a soft bed.” Hubert Selby Jr.

“Sometimes, the best way to help someone is just to be near them.” Veronica Roth

“Cats are connoisseurs of comfort.” James Herriot

“Art is to console those who are broken by life.” Vincent Van Gogh “She had been given a wonderful gift: life. Sometimes it was cruelly taken away too soon, but it’s what you did with it that counted, not how long it lasted.” Cecelia Ahern

“But there is greater comfort in the substance of silence than in the answer to a question.” Thomas Merton

“The formula of life is simple. It is the formula of giving – giving courage, attention, peace, love and comfort to yourself and the society.” Amit Ray

“Hoping for the best, prepared for the worst, and unsurprised by anything in between.” Maya Angelou

