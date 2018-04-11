Come for the Poetry, Stay for the Fundraiser!

Monrovia, California, Foothill Unity Center is a Community Action Agency and the primary provider of food, case management/crisis help, and access to health care resources serving clients in Pasadena, Altadena, South Pasadena, Sierra Madre, Arcadia, Monrovia, Bradbury, Duarte, Azusa, Baldwin Park and Irwindale. The Center operates two facilities in Monrovia and one Pasadena. The mission of the organization is to, “Help neighbors in crisis attain self-sufficiency by partnering with the community and using resources wisely to provide vital support services with love and dignity.”

FUCI is currently in the public phase of its first ever capital campaign in our thirty-eight year history. In honor of the public phase of our campaign from Dream to Reality, FUCI is partnering with the Arcadia Performing Arts Center for a Poetry Slam fundraiser with proceeds beneﬁtting the capital campaign.

When: April 29th 2018, Time: 2:00 pm, Where: Arcadia Performing Arts Center, 188 Campus Drive Arcadia, CA , Phone: 626-821-1781-Contact for more information, www. Foothillunitycenter.org.