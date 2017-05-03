The John Muir High School Pep Squad is excited about our upcoming participation in the 2017 Macy’s Day Parade in New York. The parade will air on Thursday, November 23, 2017. We are reaching out to the Community to help send our Pep Athletes to New York in November.

The Clothing Donation Fundraiser is a tool to help the Pep Squad raise money. Simply gather up any clothing items that you (or your family members) have out grown due to it being out of fashion, etc. Bag it up and donate these items to the JMHS Pep Squad. We encourage you to check with your family, friends, JMHS Staff and neighbors for possible donations.

Please submit your clothing items in a bag (trash bags) or box. We are accepting the following clothing items: Back packs, baby clothes, blouses, belts, bras, caps/hats, jeans, pants, purses, skirts, shoes (all kinds), shorts, socks, and ties. The following household items: Hand towels, body towels and pillow cases.

Drop off your bags of clothing between 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to the JMHS Pep Room located on Forest (between Toolen & Wyoming) on the following dates: May 4, 8, & 9

If you are unable to deliver the donation to the JMHS Pep Room, please call (626) 390-3646 to coordinate a pick up.