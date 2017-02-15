Black News

Pasadena residents and businesses are reminded that City Hall and many City services will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, for Washington’s birthday. Speciﬁc closures, reminders and exceptions are listed below.

The Pasadena Fire and Police departments will continue to provide patrol, jail, ﬁ re, paramedic and other emergency services during the holiday. For life-threatening emergencies, remember to always call 9-1-1 “If You See Something, Say Something” by calling the Pasadena Police Department at (626) 744- 4241 for non-emergencies.

The Pasadena City Council will not meet on either Monday closure. The City Council and the Pasadena Uniﬁed School District will hold their annual joint meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16 at City Hall. The next regularly scheduled Council meeting is Monday, Feb. 27.

Pasadena’s Citizen Service Center, (626) 744- 7311, www.cityofpasadena. net/Citizen-Service-Center, will remain open both days, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for calls from the public.

Pasadena residents and businesses with any power emergencies should call the Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) Department at (626) 744-4673 and for water-related emergencies call (626) 744-4138. PWP’s regular Customer Call Center will be closed for the holidays, but customers can access their accounts and pay bills online at www.PWPweb.com or by calling (626) 744-4005.