Civil Rights Leaders Demand End to Devastating Policy

Representative Darren Soto (D-FL), Representative Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) and a broad spectrum of civil rights leaders including Reverend Al Sharpton, held a press conference at the Capitol calling on the Trump administration and U.S. Attorney General Sessions to immediately cease the separation of children and their families at the U.S. border.

From October 2017 to May 2018, more than 2,700 children have been separated from their parents and in the past six weeks alone, at least 1,995 children have been taken from their parents and placed in shelter facilities.