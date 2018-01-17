Civil Rights Leader & President of National Action Network Rev. Al Sharpton’s Statement on Donald Trump’s Referral to African & Haiti Nations as “Shithole Countries” During a Meeting with Senators at the White House

Thursday, January 11, 2018 – Rev. Al Sharpton, President and founder of National Action Network (NAN) issued the following statement today in the wake of President Trump’s derogatory comments today about African nations and Haiti:

“The deplorable statements by President Donald Trump while meeting with a bipartisan group of Senators at the White House regarding an immigration deal goes beyond racial insensitivity. For the President to make these remarks just after he was quoted as saying all Haitians have AIDS and Nigerians live in huts demonstrates a consistent pattern of racism and bigotry. It is further concerning that he is doing it in policy meetings that will impact laws in this country and abroad.

“Trump uses white nationalist rhetoric to continue to explicitly deﬁle, disrespect, and destroy communities of color. His lack of presidential decorum is a disgrace to our country’s highest ofﬁ ce. As Martin Luther King Day approaches, and as NAN prepares to join Dr. King’s son in a day full of events recognizing his father and his contributions to the Civil Rights Movement, NAN does not forget that this nation was built by immigrants, those who were forced to come to this country and that shaped its economy through 400 years of forced labor. We will hold an immediate call with civil and human rights leaders to discuss action on King Day.

“We must challenge the Senate and Congress to repudiate President Trump’s comments and every Senator that was in that meeting should publicly denounce him. They should also explain why they didn’t say anything in the meeting – and if they fail to answer they should be targeted by the civil rights community as accomplices. This is the ultimate disrespect to hundreds of communities who believe in the American Dream – the same dream of equality and justice that Dr. King had. We will not let Trump or his Administration forget these words when we vote this year or in 2020.”