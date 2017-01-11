Black News

Six-days before the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, a coalition of rights groups and thousands of their members, led by the National Action Network (NAN), will march to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington D.C. to remind President-elect Trump and Congress that the ﬁght for civil rights will not rest.

On January 14, 2017 the National Action Network, led by Rev. Al Sharpton, and rights groups will convene on Washington, D.C. to march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., demand accountability from President-elect Donald Trump and Congress, and remind U.S. elected leaders that the ﬁght for equality and justice will not cease.

Now more than ever Americans’ civil rights are at-risk. Donald Trump’s campaign promises to institute a nationwide stop-and-frisk, roll out more tax cuts for the wealthy, and gut the Affordable Care Act (ACA) will have dire consequences for minorities across the United States.

Thousands of Americans from every state, race, religion, and ethnicity will march from the National Sylvan Theater, through West Potomac Park via Independence Ave., SW to a rally across from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial to send a clear message to those in power that Martin Luther King Jr. and all that he fought for will never be forgotten, nor taken away. In his legacy, participants will march to show their support for improving access to high-quality and affordable health care, protecting religious liberty, and ensuring that women maintain the right to choose.

The ﬁght can also be followed online with #WeShallNotBeMoved.

“The 2017 march will bring all people together to insist on change and accountability,” said Rev. Sharpton. “Martin Luther King Jr.’s struggle for civil rights didn’t end with his death, it’s a ﬁght we take on each day. The political players may change but our goals stay the same. Donald Trump and his administration need to hear our voice and our concerns.”

CIVIL RIGHTS GROUPS AND PARTNERS: National Action Network; NAACP; National Council of Asian Paciﬁc Americans; National Council of La Raza; Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund; National Urban League; National Congress of Black Women (NCBW); National Coalition of Black Civic Participation (NCBCP); Black Women’s Roundtable; Human Rights Campaign; Black Elks; National Council of La Raza (NCLR); Phi Beta Sigma, Inc.; Planned Parenthood Federation of America; Hip Hop Caucus; The Lawyers Committee and Voto Latino.

ELECTED OFFICIALS: Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (TX); Senator Jeff Merkley (OR); Rep. Brenda Lawrence (MI); Senator Kristen Gillibrand (NY).

WHEN: Saturday, January 14 – 9:00 a.m. Assemble at 9 a.m. at the National Sylvan Theater, Independence Avenue Southwest & 15th St. N.W.

March begins at 11 a.m. and will travel along Independence Ave. SW to West Potomac Park at 1964 Independence Ave. SW

Rally at 12 p.m. in West Potomac Park, directly across from Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial

National Action Network is one of the leading civil rights organizations in the Nation with chapters throughout the entire United States. Founded in 1991 by Reverend Al Sharpton, NAN works within the spirit and tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to promote a modern civil rights agenda that includes the ﬁ ght for one standard of justice, decency and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, nationality or gender.