Civil and Human Rights Coalition Criticizes Senate Approval of Tax Scam Legislation

WASHINGTON – Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, issued the following statement following the Senate’s approval of its ﬂ awed tax reform legislation:

“Today the Senate has passed a sham tax proposal. Wealthy corporations, millionaires, and billionaires will reap the beneﬁts, while millions of middle-class and working families, particularly in communities of color, will be stuck footing the bill.

The consideration of this bill lacked sufﬁcient process, leaving most people in the dark about what changes are proposed and how it will impact them, their families, and their communities. It is beyond irresponsible for Republican leadership to rush the passage of a bill, without adequate analysis and thorough consideration, which will have such a dramatic impact on our economy and deepen the debt burden on generations to come.

This is a sad day for the Senate. As this legislation makes its way through conference committee and back to both chambers, any ﬁnal tax plan must be ﬁscally responsible and lead to opportunity and economic security for all and not just the wealthy.”

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights is a coalition charged by its diverse membership of more than 200 national organizations to promote and protect the rights of all persons in the United States. The Leadership Conference works toward an America as good as its ideals. For more information on The Leadership Conference and its member organizations, visit www.civilrights.org.