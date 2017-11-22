City Receives $112,000 Bicycle Safety Grant from State

PASADENA, Calif.—The City has received a $112,000 state grant to enhance its safety efforts for bicyclists. The Pasadena Department of Transportation will use the money as part of its Safer Streets Pasadena–Bicycle Safety Outreach Program in a year-long bicycle safety outreach program aimed to help reduce severe injuries and fatalities to bicyclists resulting from crashes.

As part of the grant, the department’s Safer Streets Pasadena–Bicycle Safety Outreach Program will expand the City’s “Ride Right. Ride Bright” Bicycle Safety Campaign. Street teams will distribute 1,000 sets of bicycle headlights and tail lights as well as 300 bicycle helmets. In addition, the bicycle safety campaign will allow for targeted outreach to groups that use a bicycle as a primary mode of transportation.

Grant funding comes from the California Office of Trafﬁc Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Stay connected to the City of Pasadena! Visit us online at www.cityofpasadena. net; follow us on Twitter @PasadenaGov, www.twitter. com/pasadenagov, and Instagram @PasadenaGov, www.instagram.com/pasadenagov; on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cityofpasadena; and on YouTube at www.youtube. com/pasadenagov. Watch live streaming or archived video on demand about us on KPAS, the City’s government cable TV channel, at www. cityofpasadena.net/Media. Or call the Citizen Service Center, www.cityofpasadena.net/Citizen-Service-Center, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (626) 744-7311.