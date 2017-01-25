Black News

As I reﬂected back over the years, certain basic facts of life hit me and I realized the good choices I have made in my life. Some of the good things that happened I had no choice in, except having good role models and being obedient to those who raised and advised me. Consequently, good choices, those I made and those that were made for me, and my family a good life. We have been truly blessed.

After my father got me a job in a car wash and my mother had me working in her second hand store, I started my own business as a shoe shine boy in a barber shop. My former jobs were not my choices. They were my father and mother’s choices. We were taught that everyone should work and I willingly took those jobs, and when I realized I could make my own money as my own boss, I chose to work as a shoe shine boy. I had no overhead, no rent, and did not have to share the money with anyone. I liked making money. By the age of 18, I became a barber, which was also my choice, and then became a barber shop owner at age twenty. I really liked being my own boss. The dream of becoming a lawyer came later, after I met and became friends with the town’s only Black lawyer. It was a long seventeen years later that I passed the California Bar exam. I have practiced Law now, for the past thirty-ﬁve years. In between those years, I worked many other jobs which were not necessarily my choices, but I had a family to take care of, so I did what I had to do. With each job I took, I always had a role model.

It’s been thirty five years and I have been standing up and ﬁghting for Social justice and have included work both as a Lawyer and a Newspaper Publisher. I have seen some things as a Lawyer that remind me of the days when racial injustice was the order of the day. I admit that I have not seen things that one of my role models, Ida B. Wells writes about, but things that are just as disturbing.

Ida B. Wells was a Black newspaper writer who owned a newspaper in Virginia, around 1894. Wells taught school for approximately six years then at age twenty seven bought a one third interest in a Black newspaper in Memphis, Tennessee called the “Free Speech and Headlight”. The story goes that she was adamantly against lynching and wrote stories criticizing them. In 1892, a story about the lynching of three young grocery store owners she wrote in the newspaper caused the newspaper’s demise. The “Free Press” wrote and charged white grocery store owners with the deed. Months later the paper was out of business. Wells never returned to Memphis. She continued to write for other newspapers and became a legend for Black news throughout the south.

The History of The Black Press is full of stories of people working to destroy the Black Press by both Whites and Blacks. This newspaper has also been threatened by members of this community. Although they would soon see us out of business, I choose to believe that the community at large would be otherwise supportive. Newspapers like The Chicago Defender is credited with the great migration, resettling Blacks from the segregated south to integrated Northern American cities. The stories about a better life in Northern cities was the basis of the Northern Migration.

The great American Migration is told in Isabel Wilkerson’s book, “The Warmth of Other Suns (published in 2010). Ida B. Wells and Isabel Wilkerson are two African American Women who chose Journalism as their path to success while assisting their Black Community at the same time.

We must teach our children that they must choose a career path that gives them the freedom to use their skills and abilities no matter what. No matter who the President is. No matter what the circumstances of life are, they must answer God’s call to be what he has chosen them to be.

As we start Black History month there is no better time to choose a path than now. Get started because the roadblocks are going to be there. Some of you will set yourself up for success, and some of you will set yourself up for failure, depending on who you will choose to follow and who you choose to listen to. There are plenty of successful role models to choose from: Look around you. Teachers, Preachers, Police Ofﬁcers, Postal workers, Government workers, and even actor (Denzel Washington) and politicians (Barack Obama). Chose this day who you will be! Claim it! Remember the theme: “If it is to be it is up to me.”