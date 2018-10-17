Cash For College

Pasadena, CA. Are you planning to seek higher education? The Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD), held a college fair at the Pasadena Convention Center, on September 19, 2018. “PUSD’s Annual College Fair,” event garnered over 105 college representatives in attendance, with booths giving away information and brochures about said universities. You could even apply to some colleges right then and there. There were also multiple workshops giving even more information to aspiring college students. For example, there was a session guiding students on how to get scholarships that talked about what types of scholarships there are, and where you can ﬁnd them.

Spelman College was there to recruit young American women of color to attend the school in the Atlanta University Center. There were gift bags given out by Pasadena Educational Foundation to all the people in attendance, so they could bring all of their information back safely. Colleges are heavily recruiting students in the Pasadena area, as evident by the CSU Grad School Virtual Fair held on September 25, 2018.

Counselors from the California State University system made efforts to attract students.

After learning where to go for higher education, one might desire cash to assist with college fees. The upcoming Ca$h for College workshop is to be held on November 3rd and is the Fall event to secure funding. Pasadena City College will host with Senator Anthony J. Portantino. For more information about college funding opportunities, visit https://youtu.be/ENoI0asgKyE?t=7https://pasadena.edu/news-and-events/events/money-saving-tips-cash-college.php

[Jackson Q. Jones is 15 years old and is a serial entrepreneur. He currently attends Aveson Global Leadership Academy in Altadena. He is in the 11th grade. He may be contacted via the Pasadena Journal or directly via email at: jacksonqjones@ gmail.com]