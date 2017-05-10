Career STEAMposium Event for High School Students

The annual Career STEAMposium for high school students will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The location is Pasadena City College, Creveling Lounge, 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA.

This event is a special partnership with the Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation, the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.- Eta Lambda Omega Chapter and Pasadena City College. It is funded via a grant from Edison International and the Boeing Employee Community Fund.

At last year’s event, 100 high school students were able to attend and participate in interactive career discussions with representatives from the STEAM – related ﬁelds of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math.

Attendance capacity is limited. A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided. High school students attending are asked to please register at the Career STEAMposium website: https://career-steamposium-2017.eventbrite. com.

There is no charge to attend and parking will be free only in Lot I (corner of Hill and Colorado).

Should you have any additional questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation at (626) 807-7444.