California Legislature Approves Assemblywoman Rubio’s California Dreamers Resource Bill

SACRAMENTO, CA – The California Legislature today approved a bill by Assemblywoman Blanca E. Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) that would increase educational resources for undocumented students in high school and college.

AB 2477 would require California State Universities (CSUs) and recommend that University of California (UC) campuses have a designated Dreamer Resource Liaison staffer on campus to provide undocumented and AB 540 students with adequate support and resources needed to navigate the education system.

“One of the main struggles as an undocumented student is having to go around campus explaining my situation, telling those at the desk that I am undocumented so that they can tell me the information I need when it comes to the ﬁnancial aid process payments and administration applications,” said Rosa Rodriguez, a Public Health Policy major at Irvine Valley College. “It may not seem like a big deal but when you’re undocumented, telling the wrong person your status can cost you the life you built in this country.”

“We need to stand with our Dreamers and give them the educational support they need,” said Assemblywoman Rubio. “As a former undocumented student, I know all too well the struggles that Dreamers are facing. AB 2477 will give these students a greater opportunity to overcome obstacles and have a successful educational experience.”

It is estimated that each year approximately 65,000 undocumented students graduate from high schools in the United States. Since the passage of AB 540, the CA Dream Act, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), and other pieces of meaningful legislation – college affordability has become more attainable for undocumented students in the state.

However, in a recent study conducted by The Undocuscholars Project, many students expressed concerns and frustrations with the lack of knowledge their college faculty, staff, and administrators have about policies and services that support undocumented students.

The Dreamer Resource Liaison created under AB 2477 will save staff time and resources by streamlining all available financial aid and academic opportunities for AB 540 students. The bill is sponsored by Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights and enjoys support from various groups. It now heads to the Governor’s desk.

