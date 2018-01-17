California Legislative Black Caucus Responds to Trumps “Shithole’ Countries” comment

On Thursday January 11th, during a discussion about protecting immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti, and African countries, President Trump referred to those countries as “shithole countries.” The California Legislative Black Caucus, chaired by Assemblymember Chris Holden, released the following statement:

“Trump’s comments are more than just an ignorant assessment about certain countries. His rhetoric again shows the level of deep hatred and racism he has for Black people. It is a sad time in our country’s history when we are responding to bigotry not only against racist hate groups that plague our nation, but our own President.

Almost every day people of color are being attacked by this President, whether it be from his words or his policy agenda. This time, the pain is even deeper as people from around this great Nation and the world reﬂect on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 50 years after his death, and on the 10th anniversary of the earthquake in Haiti.

How much longer will Trump’s supporters condone his behavior? Where is the clear and strong condemnation from members of his own par or from religious leaders who supported his presidency?

We need to hear from them not because we ask them to join our opposition to Trump, but to join us in our support of our American values of respect, dignity, and honor for all Americans regardless of their country of origin.”