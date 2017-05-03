California Legislative Black Caucus Now Accepting African-American Leaders of Tomorrow (AALT) Applications due May 15th

Sacramento (CA) The California Legislative Black Caucus announced the availability of applications for African-American Leaders of tomorrow (AALT) conference – a four-day residential summer program on the campus of California State University Dominquez Hills (CSUDH), Carson, CA. The conference applications are due Monday, May 15, 2017.

Selected applicants will receive training in leadership, college preparedness, career development and civic engagement by attending daily workshops in a college environment.

Students will be housed on the campus of CSUDH. Meals, program materials and transportation during the conference, July 26-29th will be provided at no cost to the participants. For students living outside of Los Angeles County, transportation to the conference will be provided.

The applications are open to students who are currently a high school sophomore or junior with a 2.5 or higher GPA, and are in good academic standing as of January 1, 2017. Students, who are interested in careers in government and/or have demonstrated leadership involvement in school or their community, are encouraged to apply.

ALL APPLICATIONS AND SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS MUST BE RECEIVED BY 5:00 PM ON MONDAY MAY 15, 2017. Postmarks on that date will not be accepted.

For more information and to download the application, please visit http://blackcaucus. legislature.ca.gov/