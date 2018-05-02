New Campaign Targets Tobacco Industry’s Deceptive Marketing to Youth

In an effort to combat the tobacco industry’s latest marketing strategies aimed at getting youth hooked

on nicotine, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) today launched a new “Flavors Hook Kids” campaign.

The campaign warns parents and concerned adults about the increasing availability of ﬂavored tobacco products targeted to teens. The campaign also highlights how easy it is for kids to purchase ﬂavored tobacco products online.

“Flavors disguise the harshness of tobacco and make smoking seem harmless, when we know it’s not,” said CDPH Director and State Public Health Ofﬁcer Dr. Karen Smith. “Innocent sounding e-cigarette ﬂavors like Cherry Crush and Cotton Candy could lead to a lifetime of nicotine addiction.”

More than 80 percent of youth who have tried tobacco products started with a ﬂavored product – there are more than 15,500 e-cigarette ﬂavors on the market.

Also increasing in popularity among teenagers are new e-cigarette devices called “pod mods.” One in particular, JUUL, looks like a ﬂ ash drive. It is easily hidden from parents and teachers because of its deceptive design. Each JUUL cartridge contains the same amount of nicotine as an entire pack of traditional cigarettes.

“We encourage parents to talk to their kids about the signiﬁcant risks of nicotine addiction and tobacco use – which can impact brain development and cause asthma and respiratory disease,” said Dr. Smith.

“There’s simply no safe level of tobacco consumption, and it is far too easy for teens to get interested and hooked due to the tobacco industry’s deceptive tactics.”

E- cigarettes are the most common tobacco product used by youth in the U.S. In 2016, 13.6 percent of California high school students reported using tobacco products, and more than half (8.6 percent) reporting using e-cigarettes, including “pod mods.” Research has shown minors can successfully buy e-cigarette products online 94 percent of the time.

The new “Flavors Hook Kids” campaign appears in seven languages including English, Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese and Tagalog. Learn more here.

The California Department of Public Health’s Tobacco Control Program was established by the Tobacco Tax and Health Protection Act of 1988. California’s comprehensive approach has changed social norms around tobacco-use and secondhand smoke. In November 2016, Californians passed Proposition 56 which funds tobacco-use prevention programs, a new state Oral Health Program and research on tobacco-related illnesses such as cancer and heart disease.

www.cdph.ca.gov.